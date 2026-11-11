Gardaí Investigate Bomb Threats Sent to Schools Across Ireland

Gardaí are investigating a series of emailed bomb threats sent to schools in Cork and south Dublin, as well as some media outlets, ahead of two major EU summits in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating a series of bomb threats made to schools across Ireland on Wednesday morning. The response to the threats is ongoing. It was unclear if the schools had been evacuated, though gardaí and the Department of Education are in contact with the schools.

While information was still emerging on Wednesday morning, The Irish Times understands a number of schools have come forward confirming they had received the emailed threat. The threat appears to be widespread and not referencing any specific schools. A number of schools in Cork received threats, as did schools in south Dublin. It is understood some media outlets have also received the threats.

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E U Summits Spark Threats

The threats come in advance of two major EU summits in Dublin on Thursday and Friday. They follow a series of bomb threats, all false, against Irish and European media outlets and airlines last week. Gardaí also dealt with a bomb threat to a school in Cork on Monday, which has since been traced to a young teenager. A similar threat was made to a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Minister for Public Reform Jack Chambers was on air on Newstalk with Claire Byrne when word came through about the threat to schools. It's shocking, he said. This is the type of behaviour we're seeing from proxy actors trying to undermine the State and, again, divide society. And I know we had it in your own studio only last week, so it's shocking to see schools and children being weaponised in that way, he said.

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The investigation into the threats is ongoing. Gardaí have not yet released further details about the nature of the emails or any potential suspects. The Department of Education is working with schools that received the threats. The incidents have raised concerns about the targeting of educational institutions and media organisations.

No Injuries, Public Calm urged

The false bomb threats against airlines and media outlets last week are also part of the broader pattern being examined by gardaí. No injuries or damage have been reported in connection with any of the threats. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to gardaí.