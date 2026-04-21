Gardaí Launch Major Crackdown on Greenway Hijackers Under Operation Meacán

Irish police executed ten warrants and arrested two youths following a series of violent hijackings targeting commuters along the Grand Canal Greenway in Dublin.

In a significant crackdown on criminal activity along the Grand Canal Greenway , Irish police forces have executed ten search warrants and taken two juveniles into custody. The operation, conducted early on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, marks a major escalation in the effort to combat a spate of violent hijackings that have plagued this popular transit route.

Gardaí have been utilizing a sophisticated blend of covert surveillance and high-visibility proactive patrols to track and identify those responsible for targeting commuters in the Dublin 10 and Dublin 22 areas. The tactical response involved specialized units from the Serious Crime South and Community Engagement teams, who focused their efforts on residences across Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Kilmainham, and Lucan. The search operation yielded substantial physical evidence that authorities believe is directly linked to recent criminal activity. During the raids, officers recovered two electric bicycles suspected of being stolen, two e-scooters believed to have been utilized as tools during robberies, and three electric bicycle batteries that had their serial numbers deliberately removed to prevent identification. Furthermore, the police confiscated various electronic devices of significant evidential value and a bank card reported stolen. The two juveniles arrested during the operation are currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations within the DMR West division, where they are undergoing questioning as the investigation continues to unfold. This initiative is a centerpiece of Operation Meacán, a broader, strategic policing effort designed to address the increasing use of electric vehicles in the commission of serious offenses. While the Grand Canal Greenway is a vital arterial route for walkers, joggers, and commuters, it had become a target for gangs utilizing e-motorcycles and e-bikes for illegal transport. By clamping down on the illicit trade and usage of these vehicles, the Gardaí aim to disrupt broader criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, the movement of illegal firearms, and drug-related intimidation. Law enforcement officials have emphasized that this high-intensity policing operation is a collaborative, long-term approach intended to reclaim public spaces and ensure that the Greenway remains a secure environment for all Dublin residents who rely on it for their daily transit and recreation





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Gardaí Dublin Operation Meacán Hijacking Greenway

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