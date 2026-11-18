Gardaí are preparing to launch a murder investigation after 18-year-old Adam McSweeney died following a stabbing on Lower Glanmire Road in Cork. Two teenagers have been arrested and gardaí are appealing for witnesses, including a female bus-stop witness.

Gardaí are preparing to begin a murder investigation following the death of Adam McSweeney, an 18-year-old from Hazelwood Grove in Glanmire, who was stabbed in Cork city.

The inquiry will formally commence once postmortem results are delivered. The postmortem is expected to confirm that his death resulted from a violent assault. The examination is scheduled to begin today at Cork University Hospital. Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out the procedure on the body of the deceased.

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Postmortem Exam Confirms Stabbing Cause

The medical assessment is a critical step needed to officially classify the cause of death. Authorities expect the findings will substantiate that McSweeney died from injuries sustained in a violent incident. McSweeney suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest during an attack on Lower Glanmire Road. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1.30pm.

He collapsed on the footpath directly outside the gates of Kent Railway Station. Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately to provide urgent medical assistance. Paramedics were quickly on the scene and stabilised McSweeney before transporting him by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. He was admitted in a critical condition.

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Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died later that same afternoon. The timing of his collapse and death has been precisely logged, giving investigators a clear timeline. Gardaí cordoned off the scene around Lower Glanmire Road to preserve evidence. They began taking witness statements from members of the public who may have observed the attack.

Teenagers Arrested Over Fatal Cork Attack

Later on Tuesday, gardaí arrested two teenagers at a location in Cork city for questioning about the incident. The suspects are aged 18 and 16. One teenager is being held at Mayfield Garda station and the other at Gurranabraher Garda station. Both can be detained for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

This allows gardaí sufficient time to conduct interviews and review available evidence before deciding the next legal steps. In a statement, gardaí said they are looking to speak to a female witness who was at a bus stop at Kent Train Station at the time of the fatal assault. The statement said she then boarded a bus, possibly the 214, 205 or 31.

Gardaí believe her account of events would greatly aid their investigation and are appealing for her to contact them at Mayfield Garda station. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were travelling or driving in the Lower Glanmire Road area between 1.15pm and 1.45pm. Anyone who may have video footage is also asked to make it available. The cordoned-off area around Kent Railway Station remains a focal point for forensic examination and witness collection.

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Police Seek Female Bus Witness Information

The death of Adam McSweeney has prompted a swift and coordinated response from local law enforcement agencies, who are treating the case with the utmost seriousness. The presence of gardaí at the scene and the subsequent detention of suspects indicate the investigation is moving quickly to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack. As the postmortem results are finalised, gardaí are expected to transition the inquiry into a formal murder investigation.

This escalation signifies a shift from a general incident response to a dedicated criminal probe aimed at securing a prosecution. The community of Glanmire and the wider Cork area has been affected by this violent event. Authorities continue to appeal for any additional information that may assist in identifying the full extent of the circumstances leading to the stabbing on Lower Glanmire Road.

Murder Probe Escalates as Investigation Continues

They have urged anyone with information, including potential video footage, to come forward and contact gardaí at Mayfield Garda station.