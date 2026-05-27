Garda Ombudsman Annual Report Reveals Over 2,700 Complaints in First Year

Fiosrú, the Garda Ombudsman, reports 2,706 public complaints in 2025, with abuse of authority and investigation failures topping grievances. Independent investigations launched into 30 serious incidents.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman , known as Fiosrú, published its Annual Report for 2025 on Wednesday, detailing its first year of operations under expanded powers granted by the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024.

The report reveals that over half of the 2,706 public complaints against Garda members were sent to the ombudsman for investigation or resolution. Fiosrú, which operates from offices in Dublin, Cork, and Longford, received complaints spanning a wide range of issues, with nearly one-third (27%) relating to dissatisfaction with Garda investigations. Roads policing complaints accounted for 15%, while 12% concerned issues during arrests.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region accounted for 1,098 complaints, the highest number, which is expected given its population density and policing activity levels. Outside Dublin, the divisions with the most complaints were Kildare/Carlow (141), Wexford/Wicklow (133), and Meath/Westmeath (117). Of the total complaints, 717 (representing half of all admissible complaints) were referred back to An Garda Síochána for local resolution under Fiosrú's statutory powers.

These referrals typically involve service-level or performance management issues, such as discourtesy or failure to properly investigate matters. The remaining 723 complaints sent for formal Fiosrú investigation raised allegations of abuse of authority (32%), criminal offences (24%), and neglect of duty (21%).

Additionally, Fiosrú opened 30 independent investigations following mandatory referrals from An Garda Síochána of serious incidents where a Garda's action or inaction may have resulted in death or serious harm, with 13 of these involving fatalities. The ombudsman stressed that such referrals do not imply wrongdoing but are made to ensure public confidence in independent investigations.

Furthermore, 61 investigation files were sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on suspicion of criminal offences by Gardaí. Police Ombudsman Emily Logan commented on the report, saying that Fiosrú has been operating at considerable pace and scale in its first year, providing an independent, impartial, and efficient complaints service. She emphasized the role of Fiosrú in investigating serious incidents brought to its attention by the Gardaí, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The annual report highlights the growing trust in the oversight body, as shown by the volume of complaints and referrals. Fiosrú's enhanced powers allow it to demand documents, compel witnesses, and conduct searches, strengthening its ability to hold Gardaí accountable. The report also outlines the types of complaints handled, the outcomes of investigations, and the ongoing efforts to improve police-community relations.

It noted that many complaints arose from misunderstandings about police procedures, but others pointed to systemic issues such as inadequate training or resource constraints. The ombudsman called for continued cooperation between the public, the Gardaí, and the oversight body to ensure fairness and justice. Looking ahead, Fiosrú plans to expand its outreach programs to educate the public about its services and to promote greater awareness of how to file complaints.

The report concluded with a list of recommendations for An Garda Síochána, including improved communication with the public and better record-keeping. Overall, the 2025 Annual Report underscores the critical role of independent oversight in maintaining trust in policing and ensuring that complaints are handled effectively. The data shows a robust system that addresses both minor grievances and serious allegations, contributing to a more accountable police force.

As Fiosrú continues to develop, it aims to further enhance its investigative capabilities and public engagement, setting a standard for police oversight in Ireland. The report serves as a benchmark for future years, highlighting achievements and areas for improvement. In summary, the ombudsman's first year has demonstrated the value of an independent body in resolving complaints and investigating serious incidents, thereby strengthening the integrity of the Garda Síochána





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