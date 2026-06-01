Garda Operation Nets 3,140 Speeding Drivers Amid Bank Holiday Road Fatalities

A comprehensive Garda road policing operation over the bank holiday weekend detected over 3,140 speeding drivers and more than 140 DUI arrests, while three fatal crashes raised the annual road death toll to 72.

Over the extended bank holiday weekend, a major road policing operation conducted by An Garda Síochána resulted in the detection of 3,140 drivers for speeding offences.

Among the most egregious violations was a motorist clocked at over 50 km/h above the posted limit. The operation, which spanned four days, coincided with a tragic tally on the roads: three fatal collisions occurred during this period, contributing to a year-to-date total of 72 road fatalities in Ireland. One of these fatal incidents involved a man in his 50s who died when two motorcycles collided with a jeep in County Louth; two other individuals sustained injuries in that crash.

Beyond speed enforcement, the operation included statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints and high-visibility patrols, leading to the arrest of more than 140 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Specific examples of excessive speed included a vehicle recorded at 90 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the L3408 at Killure More, Ballinasloe, Galway, and another at 149 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N7 at Brownsbarn, Dublin 22.

Authorities from both An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority issued a joint appeal for all road users to cooperate with safety initiatives during the June bank holiday period. A Garda spokesperson emphasized that every officer on duty would be engaged in traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on detecting impairment from alcohol or drugs. The message was unequivocal: operating a vehicle after consuming any intoxicant is never safe or acceptable.

Furthermore, road users were urged to exercise heightened vigilance and caution, particularly towards vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Speeding DUI Road Safety Garda Bank Holiday Fatalities Ireland Traffic Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pedestrian Killed in Overnight Crash on R121 in County Meath; Garda Appeal for WitnessesA pedestrian died after a collision on the R121 at The Ward, north County Meath, early Saturday. Gardaí are seeking witnesses and footage from the area. This is the 70th road death in Ireland in 2026, slightly above last year's count. Authorities urge caution during the June bank holiday.

Read more »

Gardaí catch 270 people driving while holding mobile phone or without seat belt during special operationGardaí have arrested 92 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and caught 270 drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seat belts during a special operation. The operation coincides with the June bank holiday, one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, with increased enforcement including mandatory intoxicant testing and checkpoints nationwide.

Read more »

Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision in County Roscommon Claims Life of Man in His 60sGardaí and emergency services responded to a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision at Carrigans Park, Donamon, Co. Roscommon, early Sunday morning, 31 May 2026. The driver and sole occupant, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Authorities are appealing for witnesses and urging motorists to avoid the area. They specifically request camera footage (including dash-cam) from road users in the area between 5am and 9am on the day of the incident. The victim's body has been taken to Galway University Hospital mortuary, and a postmortem will be conducted with the coroner notified.

Read more »

UK pathologist to conduct independent postmortem of Yves Sakila body at family’s request‘Potential conflict of interest’ as Garda station involved in incident tasked with investigation

Read more »