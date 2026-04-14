Garda Presence at Drogheda Court as Men Appear on Dangerous Driving Charges

Two men, the first to appear in court related to recent events, were granted bail on dangerous driving charges following a court hearing in Drogheda. Despite a significant Garda presence, including Public Order Unit personnel, the hearing proceeded without incident. The men face charges related to alleged dangerous driving in Co Louth.

Garda resources were deployed at a court sitting in Drogheda , though not ultimately required, as two accused men, reportedly the first to appear before the courts related to recent events, left the premises to applause from a small gathering. The incident, which unfolded at the courthouse, involved a significant Garda presence, including members of the Public Order Unit, indicating a heightened level of security and preparedness, despite the fact that the hearing proceeded without any incidents that would have necessitated their involvement.

Inspector Kevin Toner provided testimony to the court, detailing the Garda's response to alleged incidents of dangerous driving at Braganstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, on a Monday evening. His account outlined how Gardaí observed trucks in the area reportedly driven at speeds and in a manner that was perceived to pose a risk to other road users, leading to the arrest of the two men. Following their arrest, the accused were brought to Drogheda Garda station for processing. The judge, having heard the evidence and considered the situation, granted bail to both men, with Inspector Toner confirming there was no Garda objection to this. The bail was set at a €300 bond, with the condition that they reappear before the court on May 11th. The charges against the men involved one count of driving in a manner that was deemed dangerous to the public, or likely to be dangerous to the public, under section 53(1) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the Road Traffic (No. 2) Act 2011.

The conditions of bail were also established. One of the accused, identified as Andrews, was informed by the court that his bail was contingent on a commitment to refrain from further offenses. His solicitor, Paddy Goodwin, confirmed the defendant's agreement to this condition. The other accused, Quinn, was initially granted bail under the condition he remained out of Co Louth. However, this was subsequently amended, after the court was informed that Quinn resided in Co Armagh, but had children residing in Co Louth. The judge ultimately ruled that Quinn could enter Co Louth for court appearances and for access to his children, ensuring a balance between the legal restrictions and his familial obligations. The court was also informed that Quinn was not employed within the Republic of Ireland. Following the conclusion of the hearing, Quinn was seen shaking hands with a Garda member in the courtroom. Upon their departure, both men were greeted by a group of family members and well-wishers in the courthouse lobby. This scene underscored the personal connections and support networks involved, despite the serious legal proceedings. Outside the court, a visible Garda presence, including Public Order Unit vans and personnel, contributed to the impression of careful security management. The fact that the men left the court amidst applause highlighted the complex interplay between legal proceedings, community response, and the potential for public sentiment to influence the atmosphere surrounding such events. The presence of the Public Order Unit without any actual need for their intervention reflects the cautious approach adopted by the Gardaí, especially given the sensitivity of the issues.

The events took place against a backdrop of wider community concern and the potential for heightened tensions, although the specific details of the incidents that led to the charges and the reasons for the large Garda presence were not fully elaborated within the court proceedings. The brief hearing offered only a glimpse into the larger context of the legal proceedings, and the applause that greeted the men’s departure suggests a level of local support or sympathy. The swift process of granting bail, coupled with the absence of significant legal obstacles, allowed the proceedings to conclude quickly, while the public support was evident. The case also reveals the importance of balancing the needs of justice with the personal situations of the individuals involved. The judge considered familial obligations while setting bail conditions, reflecting a nuanced approach to the legal process. The focus on dangerous driving accusations also draws attention to road safety issues and the actions of the Gardaí. The charges of dangerous driving will now continue for some time as the men are set to return in May. This court case will need to be carefully observed as it is the first arising from any recent events





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Drogheda Court Garda Dangerous Driving Bail

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