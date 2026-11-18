Irish police search for a witness and forensic links to weapons as they investigate the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Adam McSweeney in Glanmire, Cork.

Gardaí have recovered critical physical evidence, including a knife and a screwdriver, that are believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Adam McSweeney in Cork city on Tuesday. These items were collected from separate locations and have been forwarded for forensic analysis to determine if they match the injuries sustained by the victim.

Forensic Evidence and Postmortem Findings

The discovery of these weapons coincided with the completion of a postmortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital (CUH). The medical report confirmed that McSweeney died from a single stab wound to the chest, providing a direct medical explanation for the fatal injury.

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One of the recovered items, a knife, was found near the scene of the attack outside the gates to Kent Railway Station on Lower Glanmire Road. The second item, a screwdriver, was located in Glanmire, specifically near the home of one of the two suspects who were arrested in connection with the killing.

Incident Timeline and Suspect Details

Adam McSweeney, who resided at Hazelwood Grove in Glanmire, was attacked by two other teenagers at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday. The incident was brought to attention by passersby who heard screams and observed two teenagers fleeing the area while McSweeney fell to the ground.

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Paramedics arrived quickly to stabilize the victim before transporting him to CUH in a critical condition. He died in the hospital less than three hours after the initial assault. Two suspects, one aged 18 and the other 16, are currently being detained at Mayfield and Gurranebraher Garda stations respectively under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigation and Witness Appeals

Investigating officers have obtained warrants to seize multiple mobile phones, which technical experts are examining to establish the suspects' presence at the scene and check for communication between them. CCTV footage from nearby commercial premises was also harvested to aid in the identification of the individuals involved.

Gardaí are urgently appealing for a woman in her 20s, who was at a nearby bus stop during the attack, to come forward. They believe she boarded a bus departing from that stop, possibly route 214, 205, or 213, and her account could significantly assist the inquiry.

Future Steps and Community Impact

The police have requested that anyone who was in the Lower Glanmire Road area between 1.15pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday contact them, particularly motorists such as taxi drivers who may possess dash cam footage. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased, while a Senior Investigating Officer oversees the case.

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More than 20 gardaí are currently involved in the investigation, which is focused on securing further evidence and determining the full circumstances surrounding the death. The suspects remain in custody as the forensic analysis of the recovered weapons and digital devices continues.