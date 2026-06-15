Gardaí Renew Appeal in 1986 Cold Case Murder of Terence McKeever

Forty years after his murder, Gardaí have renewed a public appeal for information to help solve the killing of Terence McKeever. The 30-year-old was abducted while traveling from Dublin to Armagh and his remains were found near the border in South Armagh. The IRA claimed responsibility, citing his work on UK security facilities. Authorities seek details about a stolen van used in the crime and the victim's final movements.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information to help solve the cold case murder of Terence McKeever, a 30-year-old man whose remains were found near the Irish border forty years ago.

The victim's body was discovered at Mullaghduff Bridge in Cullyhanna, South Armagh, on a date marking four decades since the crime. Investigators report that McKeever left his home on Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin, at approximately 6:50 am on June 16, 1986, and was believed to be traveling north when he was abducted. The abduction likely occurred in either County Monaghan or the border area of South Armagh.

His intended route would have taken him through Slane, Ardee, and Monaghan before continuing to Armagh Town. A number of key pieces of evidence are central to the investigation. Gardaí are seeking additional details about a blue van initially bearing the registration plate 7533 KI, later changed to UZY 125, which is suspected to have been used in the murder.

The van was reported stolen in Dundalk on May 21, 1986, and was later found abandoned on the N52 at Mapastown, Ardee, County Louth. Meanwhile, the victim's champagne-coloured BMW 735i, registration FIB 735, was discovered the day after the killing in Carnagh, Co Armagh. McKeever's remains were located just 25 metres across the border in Northern Ireland, and authorities believe he died from gunshot wounds. The following day, his car was recovered in Carnagh, Armagh.

Gardaí highlighted that the Provisional IRA claimed responsibility for the killing the day after the murder, stating that McKeever had ignored warnings to cease working on barracks used by UK security forces. He had been employed as an electrical contractor for his family business, performing work in hospitals, Garda stations, and RUC barracks.

The force has renewed its appeal, noting that the passage of time may now enable individuals to come forward with information they could not previously provide, or to add further details to earlier statements. Detectives are especially interested in reconstructing McKeever's movements on the day of his abduction and any information concerning the theft, modification, and storage of the blue van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station





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Cold Case Murder Investigation Terence Mckeever Gardaí Appeal IRA Claim Van Theft Border Abduction

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