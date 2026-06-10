Gardaí Seek Information After Fatal Hit-and-Run on N21 Road

A fatal hit-and-run on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, has claimed the life of a man in his 30s. Gardaí are searching for a black Seat Leon with registration KV12-KHP and its driver, appealing for public help and dashcam footage from the area on June 8.

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver linked to a fatal hit-and-run incident on the N21 road between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West in County Limerick.

The accident, which occurred on the evening of Monday, June 8, resulted in the death of a male passenger in his thirties. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were later taken to a mortuary. Investigators are focusing on a black Seat Leon with the registration plate KV12-KHP, believed to be one of the vehicles involved.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen this car in the Kerry, Limerick, and Cork North areas during the period from Sunday, June 7 to Monday, June 8 to come forward with information. Special emphasis is placed on reaching out to businesses, such as hotels, guesthouses, or service stations, that might have provided accommodation or fuel to the vehicle's occupants during that time.

The Gardaí also urge road users who were traveling on the N21 from Newcastle West towards Abbeyfeale between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on June 8 and may have captured relevant footage, including dashcam recordings, to share it with the investigation team. This appeal is part of ongoing efforts to piece together the events leading up to the collision and to locate the driver responsible.

The public's cooperation is deemed essential for advancing the case and bringing closure to the victim's family





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Hit And Run N21 Road Fatal Collision Seat Leon KV12-KHP Garda Investigation Dashcam Appeal

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