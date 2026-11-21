Gardaí seized 110kg of cannabis and a Glock 19 pistol in Dublin 8 during Operation Tara, totaling €1.765m in seized assets. Two men were arrested.

Law enforcement officers in the Republic of Ireland successfully dismantled a significant drug distribution network in Dublin following a coordinated intelligence-led operation on Friday evening. An Garda Síochána seized a combined total of €1,765,000 worth of illicit substances and firearms, marking a substantial victory for the Dublin Crime Response Team. The operation, part of the broader Strategy Tara initiative, targeted high-volume street-level dealing in the capital city.

Massive Cannabis Seizure in Inchicore Vans

Officers from the Dublin Crime Response Team intercepted two parked vans on Bulfin Road in Inchicore, Dublin 8, at approximately 6:45 pm on Friday. Inside these vehicles, Gardaí discovered and confiscated 110 kilograms of vacuum-packed cannabis herb. The sheer volume of the plant material highlighted the scale of the distribution network being disrupted by law enforcement agencies in the area.

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Weapons and Additional Contraband Found

Following the initial vehicle stops, a follow-up search was conducted at a residential property within the Dublin 8 area under the authority of a warrant. During this thorough search, officers uncovered a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol accompanied by five rounds of ammunition. The discovery of this weapon underscores the potential for violence associated with the organized crime activities being investigated.

Substantial Drug and Cash Holdings Seized

In addition to the firearm, the search of the residential property yielded further illicit substances and significant amounts of cash. Officers seized an additional 12.5 kilograms of cannabis herb and 0.5 kilograms of cocaine. The seizure also included €4,550 in cash and an assortment of documents, which are likely to provide crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation into the drug trafficking ring.

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Arrests Made Under Criminal Justice Act

Two male drivers were arrested at the scene of the operation and were subsequently detained at Garda stations. The suspects, described as being in their 40s and 20s, were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. Their arrest represents a critical step in holding individuals accountable for their involvement in the distribution of controlled substances.

Expert Analysis and Ongoing Strategic Focus

The seized substances are now subject to detailed analysis by Forensic Science Ireland to confirm their composition and potency, while the firearm will be examined by the Garda Ballistics Section. This operation is a key component of An Garda Síochána's ongoing Strategy Tara, which maintains a strong focus on tackling the drugs trade and disrupting street-level dealing operations across the nation.