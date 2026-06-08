Gardaí seize €117,000 worth of cannabis in Cork operation

Gardaí seized 122 suspected mature cannabis plants with an estimated value of €97,000 and approximately one kilogram of suspected loose cannabis material with an estimated value of €20,000 as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy.

The Garda seized 122 suspected mature cannabis plants with an estimated value of €97,000 and approximately one kilogram of suspected loose cannabis material with an estimated value of €20,000 as part of Operation Tara , an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy.

An adult male aged in his 40s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. The search and seizure in Co Cork on Monday formed part of Operation Tara, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels - international, national and local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs. Gardaí said the seized substances would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and that investigations were continuing. The Garda said investigating officers seized drug paraphernalia during the search operations.

The Garda said the search was carried out in the Ballymakeera area as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs and organised crime. Gardaí attached to the Cork North West divisional drugs unit, accompanied by the Cork South West divisional drugs unit, conducted a search of a domestic residence in the Ballymakeera area. The Garda said the seized substances would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and that investigations were continuing.

Gardaí said the search and seizure in Co Cork on Monday formed part of Operation Tara, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels - international, national and local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs





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Operation Tara Gardaí Cannabis Drug Trafficking Cork

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