Garda Suffers Serious Injuries After Skid Off Roadside Stop on M7, Driver Arrested

A Garda officer was severely wounded when a vehicle he had pulled over on the M7 in Kildare abruptly fled and struck him. The suspect was later arrested and charged. The officer is recuperating at home.

In a dramatic incident that unfolded on the evening of last Friday, a Garda officer sustained severe injuries after a vehicle that had been pulled over for a routine traffic stop suddenly accelerated and struck him.

The episode took place on the southbound carriageway of the M7 motorway near Junction 9A, close to the Kerry Group industrial estate. While the officer was engaged in a conversation with the driver at the scene, the motorist abruptly fled the location, colliding with the Garda and resulting in significant harm to the law enforcement officer. Witnesses, including the officer himself, reported that the takeover of the vehicle had occurred just before eleven o'clock at night.

After pulling the suspect car over for a standard roadside check, the Garda was providing directions to the driver. At that moment, the driver allegedly changed course and sped away from the scene, striking the officer in the process. The assault caused substantial physical injuries, described by the officer as 'quite serious.

' Despite the gravity of the injuries, the Garda was treated promptly at a nearby medical facility and subsequently discharged. He returned home to continue a private recovery, according to the latest statements from the Gardaí. KLFM's Kildare Today Crimewatch programme featured an exclusive interview with Officer John Joe O'Connell, who recounted the harrowing experience.

He explained that while the driver was responding to the patrol officer's request, he unexpectedly fled, leaving the officer to be damaged by the fleeing vehicle. O'Connell also explained that the incident prompted an immediate investigation, leading to the apprehension of the suspect just a couple of days later. An official Garda spokesperson confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and formally charged, pending court proceedings.

While no further specifics are being released during the legal process, the spokesperson restated the Garda's frustration at not being able to disclose additional details until the matter is resolved by the courts. The seriousness of the officer's injuries highlights the often perilous nature of law enforcement duties, particularly during traffic stops at night. The incident has sparked discussions within local communities about the importance of ensuring safe traffic stop procedures and the need for increased protective measures for officers.

Law enforcement officials remain committed to thoroughly investigating the case and pursuing legal accountability for the driver who endangered a boundary‑guarding officer and caused damage to both person and property.

Incident details * Location: M7 southbound near Junction 9A, Kildare, east of the Kerry Group * Date and time: Friday night, around 11:00 pm * Occurred during a routine traffic stop * Driver fled the scene and collided with a Garda officer * Officer John Joe O'Connell sustained serious injuries, currently recuperating at home * Suspect arrested and being charged in court The incident underscores the risks encountered by Gardaí on the frontline, reminding authorities and the public alike of the critical need for safer road travel practices and vehement advocacy for enhanced roadside support protocols.





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