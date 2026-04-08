Gardai Hunt Dublin Gang Behind Arson and Car Theft Spree

Gardai are investigating a criminal gang operating in Dublin and Leinster, suspected of numerous burglaries, arsons, and car thefts. The gang, composed of young criminals, targets vehicles for sale online and has been linked to previous feuds and other criminal activities. Investigations are ongoing, with gardai working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Gardai are currently engaged in a comprehensive investigation targeting a criminal gang suspected of a widespread burglary spree, with a particular focus on individuals selling vehicles online. This gang, comprising individuals as young as 15 years old, is believed to be responsible for a series of audacious crimes, including arson attacks and the recent drugging of a dog during a brazen robbery that resulted in the theft of vehicles worth up to €100,000.

Law enforcement sources have indicated the gang's activities are widespread, encompassing burglaries across the Leinster region, with the perpetrators originating from diverse areas of Dublin. The focus of the investigation extends to a family-run business in the Midlands, which was targeted last week. The criminals drugged a guard dog before stealing several vehicles, including two Audis, a Ford van, and a motocross bike. The family, who have requested anonymity, were subjected to the raid in the early hours of a Saturday, with as many as six masked individuals involved. In addition to gaining access to the business and targeting the vehicles, the gang set fire to at least one CCTV camera during the raid. The stolen items have since been recovered, but detectives have identified the Dublin-based gang as prime suspects in this shocking crime. \Further complicating the investigation, authorities suspect the same gang was involved in a burglary in the Crumlin area of south Dublin on March 25. During this incident, three cars were stolen. Security camera footage has surfaced online, depicting at least five masked individuals participating in the burglary. Sources suggest this operation was carried out by the same gang, composed of young criminals hailing from both north and south Dublin. These individuals, aged from their mid-teens to their early twenties, have reportedly formed a new alliance. The majority are believed to be from the Bluebell and Ballyfermot areas of south-central Dublin. However, the gang also includes individuals formerly associated with the Lucky Dip gang, which is primarily based in the Ballymun and Finglas areas, north of the River Liffey. The Lucky Dip gang, known for its teenage membership and prolific burglary and car theft activities across Leinster, appears to be an influence. Furthermore, it is revealed that the gang includes criminals involved in a previous feud, with connections to individuals like Josh Itseli, who was fatally shot in May 2024. The gang has also been linked to a pipe bomb attack and an arson attack on a house last year, in addition to a suspected paid arson attack on a pub in Co Meath earlier this year, in which eight cars were destroyed. This attack on the Duleek pub is believed to have been motivated by a dispute involving an associate of the missing drug baron Sean Dunne, who vanished in Spain in 2004. This associate allegedly hired the gang to carry out the arson. \The gang's modus operandi includes targeting vehicles for sale online, obtaining the Eircode from sellers, and then using this information to locate and burgle their homes, stealing the vehicles. The gang is believed to have access to weapons, including knives, machetes, and at least one firearm. Furthermore, one of the members has strong links to dissident republicans. The gang’s criminal activities also extend to other areas. They are suspected of using an Avensis car in multiple burglaries, including one in Drimnagh, south Dublin, on New Year's morning, and others in Walkinstown, Sallins in Kildare, and Ratoath in Co Meath. The investigation by the gardai is ongoing, focusing on the theft of a number of cars in the Crumlin area late last month. Gardai confirmed they are investigating a burglary and theft of several cars at a residential property in Crumlin, Dublin 12, on March 25, 2026. The Irish Mirror has been providing updates on this developing story. Further investigation and updates are expected as the Gardai work to bring this gang to justice





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