Gardai Launch Fresh Searches in South Dublin for Murder Suspect Liam Murray

Investigators are continuing efforts to uncover new evidence in the unsolved case of Liam Murray, whose body was discovered at his home in Rathfarnham more than 17 years ago. The searches are being carried out in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 today, Monday, May 11, as part of the long-running investigation.

Gardai have launched fresh searches of land in south Dublin as part of the long-running investigation into the murder of Liam Murray , whose body was discovered at his home in Rathfarnham more than 17 years ago.

The searches are being carried out in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 today, Monday, May 11, as investigators continue efforts to uncover new evidence in the unsolved case. Mr Murray, who was 42 at the time of his death, was found dead at his home in Rockbrook Cottages on Edmondstown Road on March 20, 2009.

Investigators have established that Mr Murray spent much of St Patrick’s Day 2009 at the Headline Bar on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 before travelling towards his home at approximately 6.20pm. On the day he disappeared, he was driving a black Mitsubishi Pajero. Gardai say the last known contact with Mr Murray was on the evening of March 17, 2009. He was described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a stocky build and short, dark brown curly hair.

Gardai said the primary focus of the investigation remains Liam Murray and his family, with detectives continuing to pursue all available lines of inquiry in a bid to bring the case to a conclusion. Investigators are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have met, spoken with or interacted with Mr Murray in the days leading up to the discovery of his body to reach out to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigation team at Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Want to see more of the stories you love from the Irish Mirror? Making us your preferred source on Google means you’ll get more of our exclusives... To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click here





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Liam Murray Murder Investigation New Evidence Unsolved Case Rathfarnham Dublin 16 St Patrick’S Day 2009 Headline Bar Clanbrassil Street Mitsubishi Pajero Gardai Investigation Team Garda Confidential Line Any Garda Station

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