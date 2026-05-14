Gardai make breakthrough in Ballymun hit-and-run investigation

Gardaí investigating a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision in Ballymun, Dublin, last month have made a breakthrough. The driver of the car has since been identified and interviewed, and the vehicle recovered.

Gardai investigating a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision in Ballymun , Dublin , last month have made a breakthrough. The driver of the car has since been identified and interviewed, and the vehicle recovered.

The collision occurred on Santry Avenue on the night of Monday April 6, 2026. Investigations are ongoing, said a garda spokesperson on Thursday evening. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. No further information is available at this time





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Hit-And-Run Road Traffic Collision Ballymun Dublin Santry Avenue April 6 2026 Investigation Driver Vehicle Identified Interviewed Recovered Gardaí An Garda Síochána Public Media Assistance Further Information Breakthrough Investigation Driver Vehicle Identified Interviewed Recovered Gardaí An Garda Síochána Public Media Assistance Further Information

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