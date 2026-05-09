Gardai Warn of Bogus Callers Targeting Vulnerable

News text dispatches a warning to the public about rogue traders who deceitfully approach homes as charitable collectors or representatives of local organizations. Gardai also emphasize the need for chain locks and reporting suspicious activity.

Gardai have urged the public to be wary of bogus and rogue traders who call to their homes. Scam artists have been known to offer services such as power washing and painting, or pretend to work for a charity or a local organisation.

Gardai have said these crooks tend to target people who are more vulnerable, along with those who live alone. In a warning, they urged the public 'not to engage with such callers' and to 'use a chain lock for added security'. Gardai said: 'A reminder for those with family members who may be susceptible to having bogus callers and rogue traders call to their homes.

Unfortunately, anyone can receive visits from bogus callers and our older persons are frequently targeted by them.

'Such callers may offer services such as power washing, painting, selling goods etc. They may call under false pretences as a collector for a charity or a local organisation. They prefer to target the more vulnerable and people who live alone.

' They added: 'We advise people not to engage with such callers. Don't open your door to anyone before you are confident that they are known to you or that they have a genuine reason to be there.

'Use a chain lock for added security. These callers can be intimidating and often refuse to take no for an answer.

'Contact Gardaí immediately should you encounter such a caller and try to give as much information as possible; description of person, registration number, direction of travel etc. 'We ask you to be vigilant when out and about and report suspicious persons/vehicles to us immediately. Please pass this advice on to those who may need a reminder.

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News Public Safety Rogue Traders Bogeus Callers Chains Chain Lock Advice For Vulnerable Bogus Call

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