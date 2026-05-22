Gardening Tips for May: Brian Burke's Guide to a Beautiful Garden

Award-winning garden designer Brian Burke shares essential gardening tasks for May, including planting, pest control, and choosing the right plants for your garden.

After the last frost, Brian Burke , a renowned garden designer, advises gardeners to plant out summer bedding and tender annuals like sunflowers, cosmos, and nasturtiums.

He recommends keeping an eye on snail populations by patrolling regularly, especially during damp weather. Sow batches of salad leaves every few weeks for continuous pickings. As the weather warms, start sowing dwarf and climbing French beans, as well as runner beans directly outdoors. For those with a greenhouse, regular watering of thirsty crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, and courgettes is essential.

Tie in stems to canes as needed. Apply nitrogen-rich summer lawn feed to encourage leafy growth. Regularly hoe bare soil and hand-weed beds to prevent weeds from taking hold. Watch out for aphids on tips and foliage, wiping them off or spraying with a soap-based solution if necessary.

Before planting anything, Brian advises thinking carefully about the type of garden you want. For low-maintenance gardens, he suggests choosing three or four colors, such as greens, whites, mauves, lilacs, and purples. Evergreen shrubs like Portuguese laurel, box, mahonia, and viburnum are ideal for this approach. For those seeking vibrant color, a deeper, broad herbaceous border can be a good option.

Herbaceous planting, which consists of flowers that bloom every spring and summer and die back, can provide long-lasting color in the garden.





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Gardening Brian Burke May Garden Maintenance Plants Flowers Shrubs Vegetables Snails Aphids Lawn Care Greenhouse Summer Bedding Annuals French Beans Runner Beans Salad Leaves Nitrogen-Rich Lawn Feed Weeds Evergreen Shrubs Herbaceous Border

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