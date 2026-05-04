Garland's Refereeing Background and Monaghan's Championship Run Highlight Weekend's Action

A look at the key moments from the weekend's Gaelic games, including David Garland's unique influence in the Monaghan-Derry clash, Monaghan's positive season, and other notable results and stories.

The aftermath of the intense Monaghan versus Derry Ulster semi-final has revealed a fascinating detail beyond Rory Beggan ’s apparent influence on the referee. While Beggan received initial praise for his passionate exchange with Noel Mooney, it was David Garland , a Monaghan substitute, whose quiet intervention also caught the referee’s attention.

Garland’s unique background – having actively participated in refereeing and served as an umpire at the intercounty level – likely contributed to his understanding of the game’s nuances and rules. He previously officiated as an umpire for Monaghan whistler Martin McNally, gaining valuable experience traveling across the country and observing games from a different perspective. Garland’s involvement in officiating dates back to his youth, when he had more free time to dedicate to the role.

This experience undoubtedly provided him with a keen awareness of the regulations and potential interpretations that could influence a referee’s decision. Monaghan’s victory over Derry continues a notable pattern in Ulster football: the winner of the ‘Drumlin Clasico’ – the rivalry between Monaghan and Cavan – often progresses further in the championship.

Historically, the two counties have frequently clashed in the Ulster Championship, reaching a combined total of 11 finals since 1995, with seven of those encounters occurring against their respective rivals. Despite a challenging league campaign that resulted in relegation from Division 1, 2024 has been a positive year for Monaghan football overall. Their under-20 team reached the Ulster final, and their minor team secured victory in the Ulster League.

The upcoming Ulster final between Monaghan and Armagh will be a historic occasion, marking their first meeting in the decider since 1938. Interestingly, despite numerous championship appearances, Monaghan and Down have never faced each other in an Ulster final. Beyond the on-field action, a humorous exchange unfolded involving Donal Óg Cusack and the mother of Clare hurler Adam Hogan. Last year, Cusack had criticized Hogan’s reaction to a foul, suggesting he exaggerated the impact.

He recently revealed that he encountered Hogan’s mother, Ruth, before the Clare versus Limerick match. Acknowledging the awkwardness, Cusack playfully conceded that ‘mammies are always right. ’ In other news, an Ulster Minor Football Championship game between Donegal and Down was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch. Donegal was leading by a significant margin (2-17 to 0-6) when the referee halted the game after torrential rain made the playing surface unplayable.

The match was also notable as Down played with 14 men. Meanwhile, Westmeath continued their impressive football year by reaching their seventh Leinster SFC final, including one replay. The overall sentiment suggests a strong and competitive season for several teams, with Limerick’s performance in hurling being particularly noteworthy, leading some to believe they are currently unbeatable.

The changing political landscape and the diminishing desire to seek external approval were also discussed, with a sense of disillusionment surrounding recent midterm elections and a decline in support for Donald Trump





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Monaghan Derry Ulster Championship David Garland Rory Beggan Hurling Limerick Clare Donegal Down Westmeath Football

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