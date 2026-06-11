Gary Seery to depart Peamount United, Alban Hysa set to take over

Gary Seery, the boss of Peamount United, will leave the club after the All-Island Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers. Alban Hysa, the current Manager of the Year, is set to take over from next Monday.

PEAMOUNT UNITED BOSS Gary Seery will depart the South Dublin club following the conclusion of this weekend’s massive All-Island Cup clash with rivals Shamrock Rovers , The 42 understands.

Having taken the Peas’ hot seat following the surprise departure of club stalwart Emma Donohoe at the end of last season, it is believed that his role within the FAI will now require his full attention. An announcement from the club is due over the weekend.

Former Bohemians boss, and current Manager of the Year, Alban Hysa looks set to take the reins from next Monday onwards and will keep a close eye on his new side from the stands in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s understood Hysa is excited by the prospect of taking over the four-time League winners, working with an exciting young group, and hoping to replicate last season’s success with another talented side





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Peamount United Gary Seery Shamrock Rovers All-Island Cup Alban Hysa Manager Of The Year

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