Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Podium After FIA Admits Pit Lane Error; Teams Consider Appeals

Alpine's successful appeal over Pierre Gasly's pit lane speeding penalty in Monaco leads to his reinstatement to P3, while other teams like Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes weigh legal options. The FIA acknowledges a measurement error, and George Russell's penalty controversy continues.

On Friday, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was reinstated to the Monaco Grand Prix podium after the FIA admitted that his pit lane speeding penalty from the previous weekend was incorrect.

Alpine successfully appealed, demonstrating that the official speed measurements in Monaco were inaccurate. This prompted McLaren and Red Bull to notify the FIA of their intention to appeal against Gasly's reinstatement, as Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was knocked off the podium by the Frenchman. Gasly had initially been demoted to seventh place after the race finish.

Meanwhile, Mercedes announced they are assessing their legal options after George Russell's season suffered another setback in Monaco due to a now-discredited five-second pit lane speeding penalty and a subsequent drive-through sanction when the first penalty was incorrectly observed. Russell, who posted the fastest time in the first practice session in Barcelona on Friday, has endured a string of bad luck, and his Monaco experience has worsened in light of Alpine's successful appeal.

On Thursday, Russell remarked that any such verdict would be a kick in the balls. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on Friday regarding the erroneous pit lane penalties for Russell: It was a very unfortunate situation. For us as a team, and especially for George, there are some implications. Without the penalty, without us not serving it correctly, it would have been a totally different outcome for his race.

Now we are assessing, as we speak, what the Gasly situation does for George. We would like the FIA to look at what the remedies are. Definitely, we have a reason to be annoyed. Wolff added: We were just on the phone with our lawyers to see what we can do for George.

The looming counter-appeals present a potential regulatory nightmare for the FIA. Of the five teams punished for pit lane speeding in Monaco, only Alpine requested a right of review. Gasly's post-race sanction made it possible to remedy the situation relatively simply compared to the other four drivers who were punished during the race, but Alpine would surely have appealed regardless after such a strong result. The implications now threaten to be more far-reaching.

Hadjar's demotion puts Oscar Piastri of McLaren in fifth place, with the Racing Bull duo Liam Lawson and Arvind Lindblad also dropping a place for Monaco. After the appeal verdict was confirmed, Alpine stated: We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for its transparency and co-operation throughout the right of review process and for reaching this decision. Gasly posted on social media: WE GOT IT BACK!! P3 in Monaco!!

Been a rollercoaster of emotions the last few days, weird celebrations, but most importantly, incredibly happy we got our result back. The FIA's written decision delved into the events in Monaco, noting that during the race, stewards were unaware that all the alleged infringements were in the same timing zone, which would have strongly indicated an error.

The FIA said in the appeal verdict: The stewards note that in relation to other cars that were penalised, some served their penalty and this, regrettably, impacted their race strategies and therefore their race result. However, the FIA stated that while it sympathized with the other drivers, there was no way to undo penalties already served.

Formula One Management, responsible for race timekeeping, admitted an error, with the FIA ruling outlining a 77-centimeter discrepancy in the pit lane measurements that caused an error in judging the speed of cars. Alpine's managing director, Steve Nielsen, said that an alarm bell sounded when the team's data did not support the penalty. He explained: Ninety times out of 100 when you get pinged for pit lane speeding you don't even question it.

Some guy comes on the radio and says you can see it in the data, and you just take the penalty. This time was different. It wasn't in our data. That's the biggest alarm bell for us.

Back on the track, championship leader Kimi Antonelli skipped first practice and finished fifth in the later session. His Mercedes teammate Russell was second, sandwiched between the McLarens of Lando Norris and Piastri. Antonelli is aiming for six victories in a row on Sunday. No driver who has won five consecutive grands prix has failed to win the title, a list that includes luminaries such as Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen.

Ayrton Senna is notably absent from that list, and when recent comparisons to the Brazilian great were put to Antonelli, he said: I don't like the comparison. I don't feel like I should be compared to someone who has made history in the sport. I haven't done even a single bit of what Senna achieved





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Pierre Gasly Pit Lane Penalty FIA Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State Examinations Commission Apologises for Labelling Error in 2026 Leaving Cert Biology PaperThe State Examinations Commission (SEC) has apologised for a labelling error in question 16(a) of the 2026 Leaving Certificate Higher Level Biology paper, which affected nearly 37,000 students. The mistake involved diagram B where both labels were incorrectly marked '2n' instead of 'n'. The SEC confirmed that the error will be taken into account in the final marking scheme and stated that no AI software was used in creating the paper.

Read more »

Kathryn Thomas says ‘the years go by so quickly’ as daughter prepares to hit milestoneKathryn is back working with Barnardos, which she admits puts everything into perspective, and feels lucky that her two daughters Ellie and Grace are doing so well

Read more »

Dublin goalkeeper says Munster teams are often 'put on a pedestal' compared to Leinster sidesThe goalkeeper of Dublin football team discusses the perception of Munster teams being 'put on a pedestal' compared to Leinster sides, following their upset victory over Limerick last June.

Read more »

Dubs have no fear as they look 'to put things right' with All-Ireland statementEddie Gibbons notes that teams from Munster are often “put on a pedestal”, but the Boys in Blue won’t lack belief

Read more »

Pope Leo appeals to world leaders for more humane treatment of migrantsPontiff makes ‘appeal to the conscience’ of politicians during visit to Spain’s Canary Islands

Read more »

Air India crash killed 260 after pilots uttered five chilling wordsThe official crash report disclosed the chilling cockpit voice recording from moments before Air India Flight 171 plunged to the ground in Ahmedabad, with investigators pointing to a fuel switch error

Read more »