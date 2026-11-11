Gate Theatre Unveils Five 2027 Productions

Gate Theatre announces a diverse 2027 lineup, including world and European premieres and classic revivals that explore identity, family, and society across Ireland, New York, and beyond.

Gate Theatre in Dublin has announced five new productions for its 2027 season, combining world premieres, European premieres, and fresh takes on classic plays that probe themes of identity, trauma and social change. The lineup promises to give audiences a range of dramas from Belfast to New York, with a buildup of critical acclaim and bold staging choices.

Core Details and Casting Inspiration

Among the 2027 offerings the theatre will premiere David Ireland's End Times, a darkly comic yet profoundly humane thriller that follows a former Belfast actor as he prepares for a BBC interview about the murder of his father during the Troubles. The play, scheduled to open in February, will be directed by Katie Posner of Paines Plough and is described as forcing audiences to confront how geopolitical divides mirror their closest personal reckonings. Ireland's script, noted for its sharp dialogue and layered characters, draws on the playwright's experience of the complex Northern Irish context.

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In summer, Mary Jane by Amy Herzog will find its European debut on a June opening night under the direction of Caroline Byrne. The Tony‑nominated play centers on a single mother in New York who manages a chronic illness in her young son, while fighting through an opaque maze of medical equipment, insurance hurdles and relentless exhaustion. The Gate's artistic director, Róisín McBrinn, praised Herzog's work as a love letter to mothers and carers, describing it as a tender journey that will move audiences deeply.

McBrinn will also direct a new production of Brian Friel's Philadelphia, Here I Come!, in which protagonist Gar O'Donnell, a young Irishman, oscillates between his father's shop in Donegal and the possibility of a dramatic life change in the United States. The play, originally staged by Gate in 1964, reflects on contemporary emigration in Ireland, a subject that continues to resonate with audiences today.

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January's Gatecrashes program will add Ciarán Hinds, who will perform in Igor Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale, a blend of drama, poetry, music and dance that recounts a World War I soldier who trades his violin to the Devil for immense wealth. Emma Finnegan will direct that production, which adds a unique musical element to the season's theatrical umbrella.

Expressions of Controversy and Challenge

In April, the theatre will launch an explosive staging of George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession, a "controversial masterpiece" that was originally banned from public performance. The production will explore a mother‑daughter relationship strained after the daughter uncovers the true source of the wealth that funded her privileged upbringing. Sara Joyce will lead the direction, intent on dissecting capitalism, hypocrisy, female power and the cost of independence within the familiar setting of a Dublin stage.

The fifth production is Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Clint Dyer, former deputy artistic director of the UK National Theatre. The 1959 play depicts the struggles of an African‑American family in Chicago when they receive a substantial life‑insurance payment after the death of the family patriarch. The production will be staged as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival, bringing a powerful narrative of hope and conflict to Irish audiences.

Impact on the Artistic Landscape

The allocation of diverse voices and themes across David Ireland, Amy Herzog, Brian Friel, Igor Stravinsky, George Bernard Shaw, and Lorraine Hansberry outlines the Gate Theatre's ambition to foster a conversation about shared human experiences while challenging the boundaries of contemporary theatre. With a mix of premieres and fresh revivals tailored to a wide range of audiences, the 2027 season is poised to deepen engagement with complex social, cultural and political questions, potentially influencing future programming in Irish and international stages.