At the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia, Gavin Ryan became Ireland's only semi-final winner, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

Ireland endured a disappointing day at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia, on Sunday, as only one of nine Irish boxers won their semi-final and advanced to Tuesday's finals. Gavin Ryan of Ratoath BC in Meath was the sole Irish winner, defeating Azerbaijan's Mahammadali Ashiraliyev in the 60kg semi-final.

The Irish squad had performed strongly in the quarter-finals, when nine of its 17 fighters earned medals. Following their semi-final losses on Sunday, eight of those boxers will return home with bronze medals.

Also read Irish Boxers Secure Two More Medals at European Under-23 Championships

Gavin Ryan Secures Ireland's Only Semi-Final Win

Gavin Ryan won the 60kg semi-final by a 5-0 unanimous decision over Mahammadali Ashiraliyev of Azerbaijan, guaranteeing himself at least a silver medal. The result was the only Irish victory among the nine semi-finals contested on the day.

Ryan was the aggressor throughout the first round and claimed it on three of the five scorecards. Ashiraliyev adjusted in the second round by trying to hold the centre of the ring, and two judges scored that round in Ryan's favour while the other three had it even.

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Ryan needed the third round to secure the victory and took it on all five scorecards. It was his fourth win of the tournament, following two unanimous decisions and a split decision over opponents from Portugal, Moldova and Ukraine earlier in the competition.

Eight Irish Boxers Lose Narrow Semi-Final Bouts

Tiffany Spencer of Jobstown BC and Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC both narrowly missed out on a place in the final, losing by 3-2 split decisions in the 48kg and 70kg divisions respectively. Their defeats left the Irish team without a finalist in those weight classes.

Tadgh O'Donnell of Jobstown BC in the 75kg division, Roy Colgan of Dublin in the 70kg division, and Grace Conway of Louth in the 60kg division all lost by 4-1 split decisions. O'Donnell and Colgan are both Dublin boxers, and their results were among three Irish losses by the same scoreline.

Natalia Fasciszewska of Castlebar BC lost a unanimous decision in the 57kg semi-final, while Shay O'Dowd of Holy Family BC also lost a unanimous decision in the 90kg semi-final. Cliona D'Arcy of Galway was stopped in her 80+kg contest.

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Ryan Faces Turkey's Selahattin Cinibulak in Tuesday Final

Gavin Ryan will contest his final bout against Turkey's Selahattin Cinibulak on Tuesday, when he will aim to turn his guaranteed silver medal into gold. The bout will be his last of the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec.

Ryan's place in the final means Ireland still has one fighter competing for a gold medal, even after a day in which most of its semi-finalists were eliminated. The eight bronze medallists from Sunday's semi-finals will return home without further bouts in the competition.