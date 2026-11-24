Gavin Ryan of Ratoath BC beat Turkey's Selahattin Cinibulak by a 4-1 split decision to win 60kg gold at the European U23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia. Ireland finished with one gold and eight bronze medals.

Gavin Ryan of Ratoath BC won the 60kg gold medal at the European U23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia, defeating Turkey's Selahattin Cinibulak by a 4-1 split decision.

The Meath boxer had to come from behind after a quick start by his shorter and more aggressive opponent. Cinibulak crowded Ryan early, landing with short-range punches and getting the nod on four judges' cards in the first round. Ryan adapted well in the second round, pumping out his jab with greater authority to stop Cinibulak from cutting the distance.

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Ryan Outboxes Opponent In Final Round

The Turkish fighter tried to adjust by diving in more recklessly, but Ryan caught him with clean counter right-hands, winning the round on four scorecards and leaving the final round to determine the winner. In the final round, Ryan put on a clinic and comprehensively outboxed Cinibulak, earning the round on all five scorecards. The 4-1 decision crowned him the U23 60kg champion of Europe.

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After the fight, a jubilant Ryan said it was a hard fight against a good opponent. He explained that he was down in the first round, but stayed calm, stayed disciplined, stuck to the plan and came through with the win. The gold capped a phenomenal championship campaign for Ryan, who won five victories from five bouts to earn his place at the summit of European boxing. It also gave a happy ending to a fantastic tournament for Ireland.

Over half of the 17-strong Irish squad claimed medals, with eight bronzes to go with Ryan's gold. The glow had slightly come off the team's achievements on Sunday, when only Ryan progressed from nine semi-finalists, but the gold medal gave Ireland a good note on which to end the championships.

Ireland Ends Tournament With Eight Bronzes

The eight bronze medallists were Tiffany Spencer, Natalia Fasciszewska, Grace Bailey, Siofra Lawless and Cliona Darcy in the women's divisions, and Roy Colgan, Tadgh O'Donnell and Shay O'Dowd in the men's. The result marked a positive end to a brilliant tournament for Ireland, where over half of the squad claimed a medal, with a total haul of one gold and eight bronze.