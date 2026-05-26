Gaza Sisters Win Earth Prize for Turning War Rubble into Reusable Bricks

Teenagers Farah and Tala Mousa from Gaza receive the regional Earth Prize for a simple, low‑cost method that crushes bomb‑damaged rubble and converts it into construction bricks, offering hope for rapid, sustainable rebuilding in conflict zones.

In a remarkable story of resilience and ingenuity, two teenage sisters from the Gaza Strip have been honoured with a regional Earth Prize for devising a low‑cost method to turn war‑torn rubble into reusable construction bricks.

Fifteen‑year‑old Farah Mousa and her seventeen‑year‑old sister Tala Mousa live in a tent after their home was destroyed in an air strike, and they have been displaced multiple times since the conflict began. Their invention emerged from the stark reality of watching entire neighbourhoods reduced to piles of debris.

"The idea began after our house was bombed, but also from seeing destruction everywhere in Gaza - in the streets, neighbourhoods and daily life," Farah explained during the award ceremony. The sisters' process involves collecting loose rubble, feeding it into a simple, manually operated crusher, and then recombining the crushed material into uniform blocks that can be used for rebuilding homes, schools and other infrastructure.

The method requires only minimal energy, can be deployed with locally sourced components, and does not rely on sophisticated technology, making it especially suited to conflict zones and disaster‑affected areas where resources are scarce. The Earth Prize, administered by the Geneva‑based Earth Foundation, selects seven regional winners each year from a pool of students aged 13 to 19. The Mousa sisters were named the Middle East winners and received a cash grant of $12,500 (approximately €10,700).

The prize money is earmarked for scaling the technology, training other community members, and further developing the recycling system. In a statement, Tala emphasised that the recognition is more than an individual achievement; it represents a message of hope from Gaza to the world.

"Being selected as Middle East winners isn't just an achievement for us, but a message of hope from Gaza to the world that even in the hardest circumstances we are still capable of innovation and creating solutions," she told The National. She added that the technique's simplicity and adaptability could be replicated in other war‑torn or disaster‑struck regions, potentially accelerating reconstruction efforts that would otherwise take years.

UN estimates suggest that 90 percent of Gaza's residential buildings and between 70 and 80 percent of schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed, generating an estimated 60‑70 million tonnes of rubble. Conventional clearing operations could take up to seven years to complete, a timeline that would leave generations living in temporary shelters.

By converting this waste into building material, the sisters' approach simultaneously tackles an environmental hazard and provides a source of affordable construction material for the community. Farah believes the judges were drawn to the project because it stems from lived experience and offers a scalable, practical solution that addresses both ecological and humanitarian challenges.

"It doesn't just address an environmental issue but also empowers communities and supports sustainable rebuilding," she said. The award shines a spotlight on youthful innovation emerging from one of the world's most congested humanitarian crises, and it underscores the potential for grassroots engineering to drive post‑conflict recovery





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Gaza Earth Prize Rubble Recycling Sustainable Construction Youth Innovation

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