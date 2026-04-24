Gemma Collins Demands Phone Checks Amid Leak Claims on I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Gemma Collins calls for a 'public enquiry' and suggests checking cast members' phones after allegations of story leaks from the WhatsApp group. Beverley Callard is unable to attend the final due to health reasons.

Reality television personality Gemma Collins has ignited a firestorm of speculation and distrust amongst the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

South Africa All Stars, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged leaks to the press. The entire ensemble is currently reunited in London for the highly anticipated live final, where the public's chosen winner will be revealed.

However, the celebratory atmosphere is reportedly overshadowed by accusations that one of their own is betraying the group's confidence by selling private information gleaned from their WhatsApp group chat to media outlets. The controversy began when actor Craig Charles publicly voiced his concerns during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, referencing the recent news regarding Scarlett Moffatt's second pregnancy. Charles revealed that Moffatt had shared the joyous news within the WhatsApp group weeks prior, explicitly requesting discretion from her co-stars.

He then explained his subsequent withdrawal from active participation in the group, stating he became wary after realizing someone was actively disseminating information to newspapers. Charles expressed relief that Moffatt's pregnancy had become public knowledge, praising her as a genuinely lovely person. Moffatt herself addressed the allegations during her own Good Morning Britain interview, admitting she remained active in the WhatsApp group despite the circulating rumors.

She expressed a degree of naiveté, suggesting she hadn't noticed any suspicious activity or felt aware of the breach of trust. Her comments were shared on ITV's Instagram page, prompting a strongly worded response from Gemma Collins. Collins called for a 'public enquiry' and even suggested a drastic measure – requesting access to cast members' phones at the live final to identify the alleged source of the leaks, claiming a story about her had been sold.

She doubled down on her demand, reiterating the need for a 'full public enquiry' to uncover the truth. This public dispute highlights the intense pressure and scrutiny faced by reality TV participants, and the potential for betrayal within a close-knit group. The situation has undoubtedly created a tense environment as the cast prepares for the final episode, with suspicions running high and trust eroded.

The focus has shifted from celebrating the show's conclusion to identifying the individual responsible for compromising the group's privacy. Adding to the drama, Coronation Street and Fair City star Beverley Callard has been forced to miss the live final due to health concerns. Recently diagnosed with breast cancer, Callard shared the disappointing news on social media, explaining that medical advice prevented her from traveling to London.

She expressed her deep disappointment at being unable to join her co-stars, stating she was 'absolutely gutted' and 'dying to see them all.

' Callard emphasized the physical demands of the trip, citing the long day of travel and a late night as factors contributing to the medical recommendation against her attendance. Despite her absence, she plans to participate via Zoom, remaining connected to the group remotely. She expressed gratitude for the support she has received and reaffirmed her commitment to prioritizing her health and recovery.

Callard’s situation serves as a poignant reminder of the personal challenges faced by public figures, even amidst the excitement of a major television event. The combination of the leak accusations and Callard’s health setback has created a complex and emotionally charged atmosphere surrounding the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! South Africa All Stars finale





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