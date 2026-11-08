Gen Z Workplace Challenges: AI and Pandemic Impact on Entry-Level Careers

Career coach Sorcha Keogh argues that Gen Z faces unique hurdles from pandemic onboarding and AI automation, urging employers to recognize their digital fluency and value.

Career coach Sorcha Keogh challenges the narrative surrounding Generation Z, asserting that this cohort requires serious consideration regarding their professional potential despite facing significant structural disadvantages. The debate intensified after a viral TikTok video from a United States recruiter advised young candidates to leave their emotional-support iced coffees at home, sparking widespread criticism about their suitability for the modern workforce. This backlash represents just the latest wave of generational critique, often ignoring the extraordinary circumstances that defined the start of their careers.

Pandemic Disrupted Early Career Learning

The traditional mechanisms for developing professional judgment were severely disrupted for this generation, who entered the workforce during the global health crisis. Many young professionals had their Leaving Cert examinations replaced by calculated grades or completed their university degrees entirely online. Consequently, their onboarding processes occurred over Zoom, where colleagues appeared only as squares on a screen rather than mentors in physical proximity.

This virtual environment meant that the unwritten rules of office life went untaught for a prolonged period. Internships were cancelled and graduate programs shifted online, removing the hands-on experience that typically helps new employees learn by osmosis. Instead of observing experienced colleagues handle difficult clients or draft initial reports, many spent their formative years working from their childhood bedrooms.

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This isolation created a distinct disadvantage in acquiring tacit knowledge. Young workers missed the opportunity to overhear phone calls that teach how to deliver bad news or sit in meetings to understand decision-making processes. Without physical mentors to correct small mistakes or sense-check doubts, this cohort had to navigate the complexities of professional conduct without the traditional safety net of in-person guidance.

AI Automation Eliminated Traditional Junior Roles

As the office environment began to reopen, a second major disruption emerged in the form of artificial intelligence, which rapidly automated the tasks that once served as entry points for junior staff. Functions such as taking meeting minutes, writing first drafts, conducting research, and formatting slides are now completed by AI tools in seconds. These were never glamorous tasks, but they historically provided the essential groundwork for young professionals to learn the ropes of their respective industries.

A survey conducted by IrishJobs earlier this year revealed that 47% of employers have reduced the number of graduate and entry-level roles they offer. Companies cite rising labor costs and the efficiency of AI as primary reasons for this contraction. This trend disproportionately impacts entry-level and junior workers, effectively removing the bottom rungs of the career ladder just as a large cohort of new graduates seeks to enter the market.

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Criticizing this generation for gaps in their experience while simultaneously eliminating the roles that would have filled those gaps appears fundamentally unfair. The combination of lockdown-induced learning deficits and the disappearance of apprenticeship-style tasks has created a perfect storm for young job seekers. This structural shift suggests that the responsibility for career development lies more with evolving business models than with individual candidates.

Digital Fluency and Cultural Shifts

Despite these isolated beginnings, Generation Z has demonstrated remarkable adaptability and digital confidence. They built working relationships entirely online and taught themselves new tools independently, often lacking the luxury of asking a colleague down the corridor for help. This self-sufficiency has resulted in a workforce that arrives digitally fluent, a skill set that senior colleagues were still struggling to master during the height of remote work policies.

This generation brings a willingness to question established norms and challenge the status quo. They frequently ask why certain processes are performed a specific way or why in-person presence is required for certain meetings. While these questions can be uncomfortable for organizations accustomed to operating without scrutiny, they are essential drivers of genuine innovation. Many companies list innovation as a core value, yet Gen Z is uniquely equipped to help them achieve it.

Furthermore, their openness about personal boundaries and workplace expectations is often misinterpreted as a weakness. In an era where legislation is required to force transparency regarding compensation, this candor is increasingly valuable. The EU Pay Transparency Directive mandates that employers share salary ranges in job advertisements and prohibits asking candidates about their pay history. This directive aims to expose earning gaps for similar work, a practice Gen Z already engages in naturally.

Ireland missed the June 2026 deadline to implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive into local law, and the government continues to work on the necessary legislation. However, the direction of travel is clear, moving toward mandatory openness about money. Employers cannot rely on voluntary transparency, making the natural candor of younger workers a competitive advantage. Rather than criticizing this trait, organizations should welcome it as a step toward fairer and more efficient workplace cultures.