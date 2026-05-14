Gender Gap in Irish Cycling: Safety Fears Outweigh Ability

The Empowering Women to Cycle report reveals that while most Irish women are confident cyclists, aggressive driver behavior and poor infrastructure prevent them from cycling as often as men.

A groundbreaking study titled Empowering Women to Cycle has shed light on the significant gender disparity regarding bicycle usage in Ireland. While the vast majority of women in the country possess the necessary skills to cycle and have access to a bicycle, they are significantly less likely than men to utilize cycling as a primary mode of transportation.

According to the research, women complete only 1.3 percent of their trips by bike, whereas men complete approximately 3 percent. The report, which was the first of its kind commissioned by the State transport agency, utilized a comprehensive methodology involving a survey of over 1,000 women from various urban, suburban, and rural backgrounds, supplemented by workshops, detailed interviews, and personal travel diaries.

One of the most revealing aspects of the study was the debunking of a common stereotype; the idea that concerns over appearance or clothing act as a deterrent was largely unfounded, with only 15 percent of respondents citing this as a factor. Instead, the barriers are deeply systemic and rooted in the physical and social environment of Irish roads.

Confidence is not the issue, as nearly 70 percent of the women surveyed described themselves as confident cyclists, and a mere 3 percent had never tried cycling at all. The gap between confidence and actual usage is attributed to a pervasive sense of insecurity. Participants in the study pointed toward the detrimental effects of urban sprawl and car-centric land-use planning, which often leave residents with no practical alternative but to rely on a vehicle.

Furthermore, there is a growing concern regarding the evolving nature of road traffic in Ireland. Women reported a noticeable increase in aggressive driver behavior and a dominant car culture that marginalizes more vulnerable road users. The increasing size of modern vehicles, combined with high traffic volumes and excessive speeds, creates an atmosphere of intimidation.

One woman highlighted a profound lack of empathy from motorists, suggesting that if drivers spent even a single week experiencing the roads from the perspective of a cyclist, their understanding and behavior would change dramatically. Beyond the physical dangers of traffic, the report highlights the social challenges women face while cycling. Many women described unpleasant or even menacing interactions with groups of men and teenage boys.

These encounters range from verbal abuse and shouting to more aggressive attempts to obstruct their path or grab their bicycles. Interestingly, some women viewed the bicycle as a getaway vehicle, noting that it allows them to pass through potentially dangerous social situations more quickly than walking would.

However, this does not negate the underlying stress of navigating public spaces where harassment is a possibility. The psychological toll of these negative interactions, combined with the fear of high-speed collisions, creates a cumulative barrier that discourages women from integrating cycling into their daily routines. To address these challenges, the report outlines specific infrastructural improvements that would encourage more women to choose the bicycle.

Approximately 30 percent of respondents stated that segregated cycle lanes would make them feel safe enough to cycle more frequently. Other key demands include the implementation of well-lit routes to increase safety during early morning or evening commutes, better-connected pathways to eliminate gaps in the network, and enhanced protection at junctions where the risk of accidents is highest.

A recurring frustration mentioned by participants is the misuse of existing infrastructure, such as motorists parking their cars in designated cycle lanes, which forces cyclists back into the path of moving traffic. The findings suggest that for Ireland to achieve a sustainable transport shift, it must move beyond simply providing bikes and instead focus on creating a road environment that prioritizes human safety and dignity over the convenience of the automobile





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Cycling Safety Gender Equality Urban Planning Ireland Transport Road Infrastructure

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