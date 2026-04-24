Genetic Testing Ordered in Medical Negligence Case Involving Infant

A court has ordered genetic testing for a child and her parents in a medical negligence case, following concerns raised about a potential underlying genetic cause for the child’s serious health issues. The case alleges negligence in the diagnosis and treatment of intracranial pathology, leading to brain injury.

A legal case concerning alleged medical negligence in the treatment of a young child has been put on hold pending genetic testing of the child and her parents.

The case centers around a girl who experienced significant health issues in the weeks following her birth, including repeated vomiting, low haemoglobin levels, and symptoms suggestive of cow’s milk protein allergy and gastro-oesophageal reflux. Initially discharged after three days in hospital with dietary advice, she was readmitted shortly after due to ongoing parental concerns, eventually being transferred to a specialist children’s hospital in Dublin.

The core allegation is that negligence in the assessment, diagnosis, and management of the child’s condition between February 9th and 25th, 2020, led to a delay in identifying and treating intracranial pathology, resulting in increased pressure within the skull and subsequent brain injury. It is further claimed that this delay contributed to the development of severe hydrocephalus and ultimately caused permanent neurological damage.

The Health Service Executive (HSE), while admitting a breach of duty of care in certain aspects of the case, disputes that its actions directly caused or significantly contributed to the child’s injuries. Crucially, the HSE sought a stay in the medical negligence proceedings to allow for genetic testing to be conducted on the child and her parents. This request stemmed from concerns raised by medical professionals about a potential underlying genetic cause for the child’s condition.

Dr. Samantha Doyle, a biochemical geneticist, testified that clinicians involved in the child’s care had long suspected a genetic component and that a comprehensive genetic assessment was necessary to progress the investigation. The testing process involves a simple, non-painful DNA sample collection from inside the mouths of the parents and child.

The parents initially opposed the application for genetic testing, but Judge Garret Simons ultimately granted the HSE’s request, stating that they had successfully demonstrated the likelihood that the test results would assist in resolving the key issues in dispute. The judge emphasized that the parents had not presented any expert evidence to counter the HSE’s argument.

He also criticized an affidavit submitted by the parents’ solicitor, deeming it inappropriate for a legal representative to offer opinions on genetic testing without the necessary expertise or independence. Judge Simons highlighted that if a genetic cause is established and no evidence is presented to show that the events of February 2020 contributed to the child’s current condition, the case would likely be dismissed.

However, he clarified that the parents retain the right to present expert evidence at trial to challenge this possibility. The judge concluded that the balance of justice favored staying the proceedings until the genetic testing is completed, as the results could fundamentally alter the course of the case. This decision underscores the importance of exploring all potential contributing factors, including genetic predispositions, in complex medical negligence claims.

The case highlights the delicate balance between pursuing legal recourse and ensuring a thorough investigation into the root causes of a child’s medical condition





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Medical Negligence Genetic Testing HSE Brain Injury Hydrocephalus Infant Court Case Ireland Health Legal

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