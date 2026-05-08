Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Threats Weigh on European Markets

European stock markets fell on Friday as Middle East conflicts and US tariff threats dampened investor sentiment. Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel, while banking and travel sectors faced significant losses. The FTSE 100 and STOXX 600 also declined, though US markets saw gains amid strong employment data.

European stock markets experienced widespread declines on Friday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment, capping off a week dominated by global political uncertainties.

The escalation between the US and Iran, despite US President Donald Trump’s attempts to downplay the situation, sent shockwaves through financial markets, pushing oil prices back above $100 per barrel. Adding to the unease, Trump issued a warning to the European Union, threatening significantly higher tariffs if trade commitments were not met by July 4th. The Iseq All Share index in Ireland closed 1.7% lower at 12,721 points, with banking and construction sectors leading the losses.

AIB dropped 1.65% to €9.65, while Bank of Ireland declined nearly 1%. Insulation specialist Kingspan saw its shares fall 1.5%, and homebuilder Glenveagh Properties slipped 0.7%. Ryanair, reflecting broader travel sector concerns, plunged 3.65% amid fears of rising jet fuel costs due to the US-Iran conflict. On a positive note, Irish Continental Group gained 1.5%, and insurer FBD rose marginally by 0.3%.

Across the UK, the FTSE 100 ended 0.4% lower at 10,233.07 points, marking its third consecutive weekly decline. The midcap FTSE 250 also dipped 0.2%. IAG, the parent company of Aer Lingus, fell 2.8% after warning of lower-than-expected annual profits and highlighting a €2 billion increase in jet fuel costs for 2026 due to the conflict. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.7% lower at 612.14 points, though it managed a second weekly gain.

Germany’s DAX led the declines with a 1.3% drop, while Rheinmetall tumbled 9.2% after JPMorgan downgraded the defense group to 'neutral.

' The defense sector overall declined 3.6%. Commerzbank announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs to boost profits and fend off a takeover bid from Italy’s UniCredit, with its shares closing down 3.9%.

Meanwhile, Amadeus rose 1.9% after reporting strong quarterly earnings. In the US, the S&P 500 added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4%, with chipmakers like Qualcomm surging 10% and Nvidia gaining 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively unchanged. US employment data for April showed stronger-than-expected job growth, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve would maintain current interest rates.

A US trade court ruled that Trump’s latest 10% global tariffs were unjustified under a 1970s trade law, though analysts expect an appeal with minimal impact on overall US tariffs. In other news, a bride-to-be was tragically killed by a disqualified driver who failed to stop, according to court reports.

Additionally, engineers in Ireland have suggested reconverting the Moneypoint power plant to coal, while Russia faced Ukrainian drone attacks ahead of a Moscow parade





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