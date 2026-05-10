George McLoughlin first spotted Co Galway estate in early 1980s when he and his wife were looking for an Irish home. George McLaughlin and his wife Elizabeth acquired Ross Castle in 1985 when there was no roof or floors and spent the following decades involved in extensive restoration works. In recent years the couple turned their hand to hospitality and cottages and renovated buildings on the estate are listed for rent at between €2,500 and €7,400 per week. Prices to rent the castle are available on application. Ireland is trying to fund environmental protection on the cheap. Michael Harrington of Grattan Street, Mount Street, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.1 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office this week. Bill Nighy: ‘I’m pretending to be Irish. So God help us all. May my mother forgive me’

George McLoughlin first spotted Co Galway estate in early 1980s when he and his wife were looking for an Irish home. George McLaughlin and his wife Elizabeth acquired Ross Castle in 1985 when there was no roof or floors and spent the following decades involved in extensive restoration works.

In recent years the couple turned their hand to hospitality and cottages and renovated buildings on the estate are listed for rent at between €2,500 and €7,400 per week. Prices to rent the castle are available on application. Ireland is trying to fund environmental protection on the cheap. Michael Harrington of Grattan Street, Mount Street, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.1 million, according to papers published by the Probate Office this week.

Bill Nighy: ‘I’m pretending to be Irish. So God help us all. May my mother forgive me





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George Mcloughlin Ross Castle Ireland Michael Harrington Bill Nighy

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