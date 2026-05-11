George O’Callaghan, former Cork City FC player, agrees to pay compensation for fitness center theft

George O’Callaghan, a former Cork City FC player, has agreed to pay compensation for stealing €23,645 from a fitness center. He pleaded guilty to the theft during a Coca-Cola League One match against Leyton Orient in November 2007.

George O’Callaghan , a former Cork City FC player, has agreed to pay compensation for stealing €23,645 from a fitness center. He pleaded guilty to the theft during a Coca-Cola League One match against Leyton Orient in November 2007.

The compensation was handed over, and the case was adjourned until next month for the preparation of an up-to-date probation report. O’Callaghan also had addiction issues at the time of the offense, as previously stated by his defense barrister. He started his career with Port Vale and played for several clubs, including Cork City FC, Ipswich Town, Tranmere Rovers, and Brighton and Hove Albion





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

George O’Callaghan Cork City FC Fitness Center Theft Coca-Cola League One Match Leyton Orient Brisbane Road London England Lisduff Whitechurch Co Cork Holohan Fitness Ltd Trading As Anytime Fitness Anytime Fitness Eastgate Ballincollig Co Cork Port Vale Ipswich Town Tranmere Rovers Dundalk Yeovil Town Waterford United Brighton And Hove Albion Cambridge United Dover Athletic DPMM FC In Brunei Sabah In The Malaysia Premier League Addiction Issues Free Legal Aid Defense Barrister Defense Solicitor Probation Report

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waterford v Cork LIVE score updates from Munster Senior Hurling Championship clashThe sides face off today in the latest round of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Read more »

Cork and Waterford Locked in Intense Deadlock During Munster Hurling ClashA comprehensive report on the early stages of the Round 3 Munster Hurling Championship match at Walsh Park, where Cork and Waterford fought to a 0-6 to 0-6 draw in the opening minutes.

Read more »

Munster SFC final 2022: Cork's drought against Kerry over three decadesThe news text discusses the current football rivalry between Cork and Kerry, with Cork having not won a Munster SFC title since 2012 while Kerry has won 12 of the last 13 Munster finals and has a three-decade drought. The news text also mentions that Munster Council officials are anxious the All-Ireland draw earlier this week could have a negative impact on attendance. The article also highlights the historic rivalry between Cork and Kerry and the recent results between the two.

Read more »

Cork Beats Waterford to Qualify for All-Ireland SeriesCork secured their qualification for the All-Ireland Series with a dramatic win against Waterford, despite fielding without two defensive stalwarts. The Rebels showcased tenacity and consistency, with Brian Hayes and Alan Connolly leading the way.

Read more »