George Russell claimed pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, beating Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli by just over a tenth of a second at the Lusail circuit.

George Russell claimed pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding lap for Mercedes at the Lusail circuit. Russell beat his team-mate Kimi Antonelli into second place, with the Mercedes cars enjoying a comprehensive advantage in Qatar.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third, just shy of half a second off the lead, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri in fourth. Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen were fifth and sixth for Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled for Ferrari in seventh and ninth. On the first hot runs in Q3, Verstappen led the way with a good run of 1:22.322, but Hadjar went marginally better.

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Russell Claims Pole Over Antonelli

Behind them, Russell was rapid in the first and second sectors and went almost two tenths quicker than Antonelli with a time of 1:21.695 to take provisional pole from the Italian and the two McLarens. The gap to Norris in third was a full six tenths. For the final laps, Antonelli was sent out first in front of Russell, but neither could improve on their times.

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Norris did go better but was still third, while Hadjar improved to beat Verstappen, but the Mercedes remained all but untouchable. Russell was just over a tenth clear of Antonelli but half a second up on Norris and the rest of the field. Russell finished fastest in all three qualifying stages, Q1, Q2 and the decisive Q3. Although Antonelli led during all three practice sessions, he could not match Russell's pace in the final shootout.

The Italian recorded a faster final lap but started it behind Russell and failed to overtake his team-mate before the checkered flag. Strain within the Mercedes garage became evident when Antonelli reacted negatively to his final lap strategy. The Italian appeared irked by the team's decision to let Russell take the lead on the track. Antonelli told his pit wall: We need to talk about this, and demanded that his requests be followed.

He suggested possible favouritism toward his rival, highlighting the competitive friction between the two drivers despite sharing a team. Russell, by contrast, expressed pure satisfaction with the car's performance. He described the car as an absolute joy to drive over the radio, celebrating his return to the top of the timesheets. His calm demeanour contrasted sharply with the tension surrounding Antonelli, showcasing Russell's mental resilience after weeks of media scrutiny about his standing at the team.

Russell Boosted After Difficult Season

Securing pole is a major fillip for the British driver, who has endured a difficult season after being comprehensively outraced by Antonelli, who took the world championship this year. Russell wanted to close out as strongly as possible to take some momentum before a reset in the close season, and this was another demonstration that when the car and circuit suit his style, he can be dominant.

He last took pole in Qatar in 2024 but has yet to win the race. Despite being disappointed with his own season, Russell had said he was pleased to help Mercedes secure their first constructors' title since 2021, and his team will also have been buoyed by this performance.

With both titles already sewn up, Mercedes and Russell are looking to close out the season with momentum as they look toward 2027, especially given how strong Red Bull have been in the last third of the year. The Mercedes has looked quick all weekend at a circuit that plays to its strengths with its sequences of medium and high-speed corners.

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Mercedes Shows Dominance in Qatar

After the team's last set of upgrades took some time to develop, they have clearly made some of the expected gains, and the car enjoyed great balance in Qatar, with the gap over their rivals a chasm. Beyond the top two, the grid features intense competition. Norris secured third for McLaren, trailing Russell by a distant half a second, with Piastri fourth.

Verstappen struggled to find his usual form, settling for sixth and being out-qualified by his Red Bull team-mate Hadjar. Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Hamilton took seventh and ninth respectively. Mid-field teams faced significant challenges during qualifying. The three poorest performing teams of the year, Williams, Aston Martin and Cadillac, were all eliminated in the first round.

These squads share just 23 points between them, with newcomers Cadillac yet to score any points across the 22 rounds so far. Their position on the grid reflects their developmental struggles. Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez occupy the final six spots on the grid for Sunday's race. British driver Ollie Bearman missed the cut for Q3 by one position and will start 11th.

Despite the narrow miss, Bearman expressed satisfaction with his performance, jokingly asking why P11 felt like pole position. With the high-speed corners at Lusail putting immense demands on the tyres and with very high degradation, Pirelli have mandated a maximum 27-lap stint for each set, ensuring Sunday's race will be a minimum two-stopper. There are also concerns over potential cuts due to the gravel traps, and teams are likely to run stints much shorter than 27 laps.

The final rounds of the season have faced uncertainty due to the ongoing United States-Iran conflict. Despite these geopolitical risks, organisers confirmed that Sunday's race in Lusail, located 20 miles north of Doha, will proceed as planned. The event takes place under floodlights ahead of the concluding fixture in Abu Dhabi next weekend. The world championship was already decided in late October when 20-year-old Antonelli became the sport's youngest champion.