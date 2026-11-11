Ger Brennan says political dark arts played role in 12-week ban and still faces two-game suspension in 2027

Dublin manager Ger Brennan says he was collateral damage in a 12-week suspension that still leaves him facing a two-game ban in 2027, criticising the GAA's handling of the case.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan says political dark arts were at play in the 12-week suspension that sidelined him for half of the Championship, and that he remains collateral damage.

Brennan Details Suspension and Ban

He also still has a two-game ban to serve at the start of the 2027 National League, and has confirmed there is no mechanism to avoid it. Brennan was suspended after an altercation with Galway strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn in the last round of this year's National League. He received 12 weeks plus a two-game ban. Because Dublin's league campaign ended that day, the two-game suspension carries into the 2027 Division 2 League.

Also read EU Eyes New Loan to Cover €45 Billion of Ukraine's €70 Billion 2027 Budget Gap

He missed all of the 2026 Leinster SFC and an All-Ireland series game. He was critical of the lighter eight-week suspension given to McGinn, who initially made contact with Dublin player Brian Howard before Brennan clashed with him. Mine was the 12 weeks, plus the two games, said Brennan. For his one, obviously it is okay to touch a player.

When it was suggested public opinion favoured Brennan, he said the punishment was nonsensical. It is so nonsensical that if a Martian came down and looked at what happened, it does not make sense, said Brennan. So it is the Association that has been brought into disrepute by the behaviour of others in the background. The GAA was contacted and offered a right of reply, but said it would make no comment.

Brennan also referenced Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, who escaped sanction after appearing to shove Kerry player Diarmuid O'Connor in Killarney in May. That is the rule, he said. The infraction that I was put down for was the worst of the worst infraction, compared to the other guy who was involved in the altercation, and obviously what did not happen 10 weeks later in Killarney.

Advertisement

A lot of political dark arts went on behind the scenes, which I was collateral damage, I would say. There is no mechanism for me to become available for the first two League games, so I am suspended for the first two League games. Dublin's frustration at the severity of the suspension was heightened when Kerry's Micheál Burns was the only person banned after a tempestuous All-Ireland SFC clash between Donegal and Kerry.

GAA Rule and Management Change

Brennan was suspended under Rule 7.2(c) Category IVa of the Official Guide, which deals with misconduct at games by team officials. It covers any type of physical interference with an opposing player or team official. The minimum suspension is 12 weeks in all codes and at all levels, plus a two-game ban in the same code at the same level, applicable to the next games in the same competition. He believes the rule is draconian and needs to be amended.

He said Derek Kent, president-elect of the GAA, will be positive in seeking common sense change to that part of the rule book. Brennan said the toughest part of the suspension was being prevented from coaching his son's underage team and a local underage team. It was such a severe suspension with a lot of political games that went on in the background, he said.

Maybe there is a book in it in decades to come, but there are people who came out worse than I did from the whole thing in terms of how they carried themselves, without having to mention names. Ultimately I was disappointed that I had let the players and the management team down, but on a human level, as a father, I was deeply disturbed by the association and the rules that are in place to ban somebody being involved in kids teams for the incident I was involved in.

So a whole lot of learnings there. In June, Brennan issued a lengthy statement through his solicitor saying the controversy left him feeling disenfranchised, undervalued and lacking belonging to the association. He returned to the sideline to oversee wins against Cavan, Donegal and Galway. Dublin's summer ended with a hard-fought semi-final defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Stress and Mental Health Views

Brennan said the stress of the suspension was not something he hid from, and he does not view next year as bringing less mental strain. Stress is important, he said. Unfortunately, the world that we live in, some of the information that our young teens and early 20-year-olds get is that you should not be stressed.

It is supposed to be a perfect world where you go on your few holidays every year and pick whatever job you want, which is all the wrong information we are giving people. Stress is important in life, and we need stress to be able to grow. If you think of the old analogy of how a diamond is created, a diamond is created with millennia of stress underground.

Advertisement

The same is true for human beings, whereby we need to have appropriate stress in our lives to be able to get anything done. In the same way, when our body becomes sick because we are overdoing it and we need to go to the GP, similarly sometimes if you are overdoing it mentally and you cannot handle something, you go and talk to your doctor as well, and you get the right services.

So it is important to stress that mental health is normal in the same way that you go to your GP to help with the flu or whatever. But to say that you should live in a world without stress is a fallacy. Brennan hopes the episode has helped him grow and improve as a manager. It is always a learning curve.

Every day is a school day, he said. In terms of who I am, my values, I am very much aware of them, and how I try to be as a person, whether I am managing or in a relationship or with friends, I am very comfortable in myself.

However, you have to be open to learning from those around you, from your own mistakes, on an ongoing basis. If you stay stuck in the one spot, like a pond in the back garden that is not receiving fresh water, you become stagnant. You might look pretty for a while, but you eventually become stagnant. So you always have to be open to being critiqued and take on board the views and opinions of those around you.

Dublin Football Plans for 2027

On his football plans for 2027, Brennan confirmed defender Eoin Murchan will definitely be back. The 30-year-old started all of Dublin's League games but suffered a freakish hamstring injury during a sideline collision with an official in the Leinster SFC opener with Wicklow. He did not feature again in the Championship and only made one substitute appearance for his club Na Fianna in the Dublin SFC afterwards.

He is really mad to go again, I will be honest, which is great because of his experience and skill set, said Brennan of Murchan. Brennan also discussed making Niall Scully a central part of his attack, freeing him up to rekindle his best form and win a second All-Star. I had marked Niall for St Vincent's in Parnell Park against the Dublin U-21s, said Brennan.

St Vincent's were doing well, preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final I think, and Niall absolutely skinned me at centre-forward. That memory was in my head, God, this fella can play. With the new rules, and the three up, and the desire to want to kick the ball forward more, and Niall's skill set, and that memory I had, it was a sense of okay, let us give him a go in a more central role. He flourished.

Brennan was speaking ahead of this evening's Throw in for FOCUS charity game between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park. The game takes place at 7.30pm. Every ticket sold and every donation goes directly towards the Focus Ireland No child without a home campaign. See throwinforfocus.ie for details.