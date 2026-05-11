Gerard Cervi Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Boxing Club Massacre

Gerard Cervi, found guilty of Robert ‘Bobby’ Messett's murder, was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment after two trials lasting a combined 17 weeks over a two-year period. The murder took place eight years ago.

Gerard Cervi was found guilty of Robert ‘Bobby’ Messett's murder in June 2018 by a unanimous jury verdict after two trials lasting a combined 17 weeks over a two-year period and was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment in December 2023.

A 38-year-old man who shot and fatally injured an innocent father of three as he attended an early morning gym class eight years ago has argued that Facebook photos showing him holding a firearm at a gun range should not have been shown to the jury at his trial. On June 5th, 2018, he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Pete Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date and at the same location





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Crime Murder Gerard Cervi Robert Messett Boxing Club Gunman Bullet To The Head Gym Class Manslaughter Attempted Murder Social Media Gun Range Boxing Coach

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