Paris appeals court rejects Gérard Depardieu bid to dismiss rape charges against Charlotte Arnould, setting the stage for a criminal trial that could result in decades in prison.

Film icon Gérard Depardieu will stand trial for allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould in Paris, following a decisive ruling by the Paris appeal court on Thursday. The court rejected the actor's legal bid to avoid the criminal proceedings, effectively allowing the case to move forward to a full trial in criminal court.

Appeals Court Rejects Depardieu Motion

The Paris appeals court upheld the investigative judge's prior decision to send the case to trial, dismissing Depardieu's attempt to block the process. While the court ruled that Depardieu would face charges for the alleged assault on August 7th, 2018, it dismissed a second count regarding an incident on August 13th, 2018. This ruling ensures that the allegations will be examined by a jury rather than being dismissed at the pre-trial stage.

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Details of Allegations and Actor's Denial

Charlotte Arnould initially accused Gérard Depardieu of rape in 2018, stating that the assaults occurred at his Paris home on two separate occasions. She alleged that the incidents took place when she was in her early twenties. Depardieu, who is 77 years old, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. His legal team had appealed the investigative judge's decision last year, seeking to prevent the case from reaching a criminal court.

Legal Options and Potential Sentencing

The appeals court noted that Depardieu retains the right to appeal to France's highest court, the cour de cassation. His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, stated that the defense was currently deciding whether to pursue this option. Legal experts indicate that an appeal to the cour de cassation faces significant hurdles, as the top court only reviews whether the law was applied correctly and does not re-examine evidence or retry the case.

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Victim Support and Case Significance

Carine Durrieu Diebolt, the lawyer representing Charlotte Arnould, described the ruling as a major relief for her client. She noted that Arnould has been waiting for this moment for a long time and is fully prepared for the upcoming trial. The rape trial poses a far more serious threat to Gérard Depardieu than previous legal issues, as a conviction could result in a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Recent Convictions and Apologies

This development comes shortly after Gérard Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 conviction for sexual assault. In that matter, he accepted his guilt and issued an apology to his victims. The current charges, however, involve a more severe accusation that carries potentially longer incarceration, marking a critical juncture in the actor's legal history and public reputation.