German Ambassador to Ireland Honours 85th Anniversary of North Strand Bombing

The German Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency David Gill, joined Dublin's Lord Mayor, Cllr Ray McAdam, for a wreath-laying ceremony at the North Strand Bombing Memorial to honour the 28 people who lost their lives in the bombing on 31 May 1941.

The North Strand Bombing remains one of the defining moments in the history of our city, a night of devastation that left a lasting mark on Dublin and on the generations of families who carried its memory thereafter.

Eighty five years on, we gather not only to remember the twenty eight Dubliners who lost their lives on the night of 31 May 1941, but to honour an entire community that endured unimaginable loss with extraordinary courage and resilience. We remember those who were injured, those who lost their homes, and those whose lives were forever altered in the early hours of that morning.

The story of the North Strand is not only a story of loss, it is also a story of solidarity, compassion and the enduring spirit of Dublin itself. 85 years ago, Dublin was gripped by terror and fear following the bombing of North Strand by the German Luftwaffe. This act of war brought death, injuries, and vast devastation to a peaceful and peace-loving nation.

We remember the people who lost their lives, family members, friends, and homes, and pay tribute to them. In doing so, together, we send a message for peace; we stand up against those who inflict war on another country and people; we demonstrate that reconciliation is possible, and we pledge to seek peace and freedom for all peoples. The North Strand was a thriving village just outside the City Centre on this June Bank Holiday in 1941.

Within a few short hours it was changed forever as the German Third Reich dropped bombs on a Neutral country. The significance of the event in the history of Dublin cannot be overstated, and it is essential that we continue to remember and learn from this pivotal moment in our city's history





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Strand Bombing Dublin Germany WWII Anniversary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

German Whale 'Timmy' Dies After Months of Public DramaA humpback whale dubbed Timmy became a media sensation after being beached near Lübeck. Rescue attempts failed, the animal was released into a busy shipping lane, later found dead near Anholt, and now authorities plan an autopsy before the carcass is pulled ashore.

Read more »

Ireland's Nations League Home Game Against Israel to Proceed Despite Potential Venue ChangeIreland's General Assembly plans to hold an Emergency General Meeting to vote on a boycott of both Nations League fixtures against Israel, despite potential changes to the home game's venue.

Read more »

Man Arrested Over Murder of Iranian National in Ireland Previously Breached Court OrderA man has been arrested over the murder of Iranian national Masuma Sorabi in Ireland. He had previously breached a court order to stay away from the IPAS centre where she was residing.

Read more »

Ireland's Summer Opera Festival Welcomes Thousands of VisitorsIreland's summer opera festival features over 100 artists and 75 hours of live performance across various locations in Waterford and Cork.

Read more »