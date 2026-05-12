German Company Dawn Meats Acquires New Zealand-Based Alliance Group to Gain Access to German Retail, Food Service, and Cash and Carry Markets

The acquisition of Alliance Group by Dawn Meats strengthens Dawn Meats' integration with Alliance. Dawn Meats gains access to Alliance Group's customers in Germany, allowing them to build closer relationships and coordinate supply and logistics with key customers. Alliance Group has a history with the Eyckeler family, having a relationship stretching back almost decades. Dawn Meats becomes the second largest customer after Dawn Meats have established a presence in Germany with the acquisition of a plant in Austria.

The German company Alliance Group signed a deal with Dawn Meats for the company to gain a 65 per cent stake in Alliance Group and gain access to its customers across Germany .

This further strengthens Dawn Meats' integration with Alliance Group, enabling them to build closer relationships with key customers, coordinate supply and logistics, and provide continuity for the Eyckeler team and its customers. This acquisition supports Dawn Meats' ongoing integration with Alliance and supports the developing international business of Dawn Meats, which has also included the purchase of a plant in Austria and a significant export growth.

The Eyckeler family, which is a part of Alliance Group, established an exclusive butcher shop in Düsseldorf in 1981. The relationship with Alliance Group has lasted almost 4 decades and included the expansion of the business into retail, food service, and cash and carry markets. This acquisition involves a payment of 270 million New Zealand dollars (€133.4 million) to Farmer-shareholders, who retain a 35 per cent stake in the business.

However, the Farm-shareholders also stood to benefit from a distribution of up to 20 million New Zealand dollars in each financial year. The acquisition of Dawn Meats and Alliance rests on personal relationships and historical connections between the businesses. The acquisition occurred in the month of November in 2020





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Alliance Group Dawn Meats New Zealand Germany Customers Relationships Expansion Acquisition Integration Supply Logistics Switzerland

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