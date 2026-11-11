German Couple Remanded Over Alleged Human Trafficking at Cork Port

Two German nationals are held in custody after being charged with assisting the illegal entry of Albanian men into Ireland via Cork. Bail conditions and court dates are set.

David Hocks, 49, and Anna Edel, 44, both German citizens from Viersen in North Rhine-Westphalia, were remanded in custody on Thursday after being charged with human trafficking offences at Cork District Court. The pair allegedly tried to smuggle two Albanian men, aged 24 and 32, into Ireland through the Port of Cork at Ringaskiddy on November 8th.

Charges and Evidence Presented

The defendants face two offences under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021. They are accused of intentionally assisting the entry of the Albanian men and of knowing that such entry violated the law. Det Garda Michelle Quinn and Det Garda Tony Holmes of the Cork City Divisional Immigration Unit provided evidence of the arrest, the charges, and the caution given to the accused. Both Hocks and Edel made no reply when the charges were read to them after caution.

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Quinn argued against bail for Hocks, citing the strength of the evidence. She stated that the couple was caught upon arrival at Ringaskiddy in a rented camper van that had come on a ferry from France for a five-day holiday. The Albanian men were reportedly hidden in cupboards under a bed in the van's rear compartment. Neither man possessed a visa or permission to enter Ireland. Both men were subsequently deported by immigration gardaí back to France.

Quinn also alleged that Hocks and Edel were paid €3,000 each when they delivered the two Albanians to a third party in Dublin. She claimed the case involved a larger organisation engaged in human trafficking. Holmes objected to bail for Edel, expressing concern that the couple might abscond and avoid trial. He noted that this was their first time in Ireland, that they had no ties to the country, and that they did not know where they would stay. Holmes mentioned that Hocks held a passport, while Edel possessed only a photo ID page from a passport. Gardaí were continuing inquiries with German police to confirm the defendants' identities and origins.

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Defence Position and Bail Conditions

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke stated that his clients were seeking bail. If granted, they would apply as European citizens to homeless services for accommodation and would be willing to sign and abide by any bail conditions set by the courts. Judge David Waters viewed the offences as very serious and refused jurisdiction, but remanded the defendants in custody with consent to bail on their own bonds of €3,000 each, with €1,000 to be lodged in court. He made it a condition that they sign on daily at Anglesea Street Garda station between 9am and 9pm if they take up their bail.

The judge scheduled a further appearance for the defendants at Cork District Court on November 17th for the preparation of a book of evidence. The case remains under active investigation, with Gardaí continuing to liaise with German authorities to verify the defendants' identities and the extent of the alleged trafficking network.