Germany Overcome Curaçao Surge to Win World Cup Group E Opener 7-1

Germany began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curaçao in Houston, but not before a stunning equaliser from Livano Comenencia forced the four-time champions to regroup and showcase the depth of their attacking talent.

Germany's opening 2026 World Cup Group E match against Curaçao at the NRG Park in Houston concluded with a commanding 7-1 victory, yet the scoreline fails to capture the dramatic narrative that unfolded.

For nearly 20 minutes in the first half, the four-time world champions faced an unexpected crisis after a breathtaking equaliser from Curaçao's Livano Comenencia sparked jubilation among the underdog's supporters and sent shockwaves through the tournament. The match, played in a climate-controlled stadium that shielded fans and players from Texas thunderstorms, ultimately highlighted Germany's resilience and the profound attacking options at coach Julian Nagelsmann's disposal, though not without testing the nerves of the packed German contingent in the stands and the high-profile punditry team of Thomas Müller and Jürgen Klopp watching from the broadcast booth.

The pre-match discourse centred on team selection, particularly the decision to field both Jamal Musiala and Deniz Undav. Undav, who has been embraced as the public's favourite striker, started alongside Musiala, who returned from a broken leg sustained at the previous Club World Cup. The fluid attacking trio behind Kai Havertz, comprising Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Leroy Sané, promised a fluid and potent offensive display.

Germany began assertively, and their early pressure told after eight minutes when Wirtz's composed play unleased Felix Nmecha to blast home the opening goal from inside the box. For a period, it seemed Germany would cruise, but the match took a pivotal turn just after the 20-minute mark. A defensive slip by Jonathan Tah gifted Curaçao their first attempt, and moments later they stunned the stadium.

A break down the left involving Sontje Hansen and Nico Schlotterbeck presented the ball to Jurgen Locadia, and when Schlotterbeck's recovery tackle broke loose, Comenencia, the architect of the initial move, arrived to hammer a first-time shot that deflected off Joshua Kimmich and looped over the diving Manuel Neuer. The Curaçao bench erupted, and their fans in the press box celebrated as if they had already secured a historic upset. This moment of adversity forced Nagelsmann into action.

His instructions during the subsequent Powerade Hydration Break appeared calm and deliberate, focused on steadying the ship. Germany's response was methodical rather than frantic. They restored their lead before halftime from a set-piece, with Schlotterbeck converting Nathaniel Brown's corner. A penalty converted by Havertz, won by Nmecha, gave Germany a commanding 3-1 advantage at the break.

In the second half, the German machine fully awaken. Havertz completed his brace, and further goals from Musiala, Undav, and substitute Nick Woltemade transformed the score into a emphatic 7-1. The victory ensures Germany avoids a third consecutive group-stage elimination at the World Cup and signals their intent for the tournament, albeit with a clear reminder that complacency cannot be tolerated against any opposition.

The performance validated Nagelsmann's trust in his star players while also showcasing the invaluable contributions of squad depth, a vital ingredient for any championship pursuit





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Germany National Team Curaçao National Team Jamal Musiala Kai Havertz Julian Nagelsmann Livano Comenencia World Cup 2026 Group E NRG Park

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