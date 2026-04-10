Gerri Colombe Leads the Charge in a Competitive Randox Grand National

Analysis of the leading contenders for the Randox Grand National at Aintree, focusing on key horses like Gerri Colombe, Grangeclare West, and Monty's Star. The article highlights each horse's strengths, potential, and historical context, while considering the race's evolving demands.

The Randox Grand National at Aintree , a race steeped in history, has evolved over time, yet the fundamental requirements for victory remain unchanged. While the fences are smaller, the field has shrunk, and the quality of participating racehorses has improved, success still hinges on a horse's ability to stay the demanding 4-mile, 2-furlong distance and maintain a competitive pace. The strategy is to identify a classy horse with proven stamina.

Our top pick is GERRI COLOMBE, aiming to secure a fourth Grand National victory for trainer Gordon Elliott. This ten-year-old, nursed back from a career-threatening injury, displayed promising form, finishing second in the Bobbyjo Chase and winning at Down Royal. His accomplishments include runner-up in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and two Grade One chase wins. Although concerns surround the missing 13 months, his Down Royal performance suggests his spark remains, making him a serious contender. He is well-placed with a handicap mark and with only 18 career runs. He is currently offered at odds of 25-1 with Paddy Power. \Another strong contender is GRANGECLARE WEST, last year's runner-up. This Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old, known for his class, is carrying only 3lbs more than last year and possesses proven stamina. His victory in the Bobbyjo Chase highlights his enduring capabilities. While Paul Townend will ride I Am Maximus, Grangeclare West benefits from the expertise of last year’s winning rider, Patrick Mullins. With experience and class on his side, he is expected to perform well, provided he avoids any errors. Also in consideration is MONTY’S STAR, a horse with Grade 1 credentials. Although untested at extreme distances, he's rated as the best jumper in the race according to Race iQ's Jump Index. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who previously won with Minella Times in 2021, the only potential drawback is a disappointing performance at Newbury in November, but one bad run can often be forgiven. Our fourth choice is QUAI DE BOURBON, with hopes of jockey Donagh Meyler achieving a unique double by winning both the Irish and Aintree Grand Nationals in the same week. His notable performance includes finishing third in last year’s Irish Grand National. This seven-year-old looks progressive and unexposed and is a similar profile to last year’s winner Nick Rockett, with the cheekpieces back on. \Finally, JAGWAR presents another intriguing option. While not a frequent winner, he embodies the profile of a potential Grand National champion and appears well-suited for a longer trip. Finishing second at Cheltenham in the Ultima and earning the support of retired rider Mark Walsh make him a horse to watch closely. The race's unique demands emphasize stamina, jumping ability, and tactical awareness. While speed is important, the ability to maintain a strong pace over the extended distance and navigate the demanding fences is paramount. Previous winners have often demonstrated a combination of experience, class, and the resilience needed to overcome the race's challenges. The unpredictable nature of the Grand National often leads to dramatic twists and turns, testing both horse and jockey to their limits. With a competitive field and various contenders with varying strengths, this year's edition promises to be another thrilling spectacle. All the selected horses have the potential to make a significant impact on the race. The final outcome of the Grand National always hinges on a combination of factors, including the horse's fitness on the day, the jockey's tactics, and a bit of luck. The excitement and anticipation surrounding the event are a testament to its enduring appeal and its place in racing history





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Grand National Horse Racing Aintree Gerri Colombe Grangeclare West

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