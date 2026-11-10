Gerry Fox Appointed as New York GAA Manager

Gerry Fox takes over as New York manager from Ronan McGinley, announcing his backroom team ahead of the upcoming season with a focus on past unfinished business.

Gerry Fox has been officially appointed as the new manager of the New York football team following a formal decision by the County Board. The Longford native, who resides in New Jersey, accepts the position immediately after the board concluded its recent meeting. This leadership change marks a significant transition for the county team as they prepare for their next competitive campaign.

Replacing Ronan McGinley and Team History

Fox steps into the role vacated by Ronan McGinley, who hails from Tyrone. This appointment represents a return to management for Fox, who previously served as a selector with the New York senior squad under Justin O'Halloran in 2018. His prior tenure as manager was slated to begin ahead of the 2020 season, but the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic prematurely cut short that term. Consequently, Fox never had the opportunity to lead the team in an official match during that initial period, leaving his first managerial stint technically unfinished.

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The Backroom Team and Coaching Staff

Fox has assembled a comprehensive backroom unit featuring specialists from various counties across the island. Dan Doona from Kerry, Enda Williams from Longford, and Seán McNamee from Armagh have been confirmed as his primary selectors. The support staff includes Marie Geraghty from Galway serving as physiotherapist and John Collins from Roscommon in a similar capacity. This diverse group brings regional experience from Kerry, Longford, Armagh, Galway, and Roscommon to the New York setup.

Specialized Roles and Support Personnel

Beyond the core coaching trio, Fox has integrated dedicated professionals for physical training and logistics. Seamie Keane from Mayo, who is associated with Trinity Gym, will lead the strength and conditioning program. He will be assisted by Aoife Carrig from Clare in this vital physical development role. Operational and logistical support is handled by Amy Brett from Mayo, who serves as Tour Manager and Logistics coordinator. David Harry Murnaghan from Monaghan rounds out the staff as the team kitman, ensuring all equipment needs are met.

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Fox's Vision and Future Objectives

Upon his announcement, Gerry Fox expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, describing the role as a huge honor. He explicitly identified the 2020 appointment as unfinished business, signaling a strong desire to see that initial project through to completion. Fox stated his intention to work closely with the current squad, citing their talent as a key asset. His strategic focus is on building upon the measurable progress the team has demonstrated in recent seasons.

Impact on New York GAA Structure

This appointment signifies a stable transition for the New York GAA county board after the departure of Ronan McGinley. The inclusion of managers and selectors from Kerry, Armagh, Galway, and Mayo suggests an effort to broaden the tactical perspective and support network. By securing experienced personnel like Dan Doona and Seán McNamee, Fox aims to elevate the team's performance standards. The structure appears designed to provide comprehensive support from training through to tournament logistics.