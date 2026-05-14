Gerry Hutch's Political Ambitions Clashing With Tax and Legal Battles

Veteran criminal Gerry Hutch faces scrutiny over his immigration views and an 800,000 Euro tax dispute while running for office in Dublin Central.

Gerry Hutch , famously known as The Monk, has ignited a fresh wave of controversy as he seeks a seat in the Dublin Central by-election. In a recent social media appearance, the veteran criminal figure expressed a conditional welcome for immigrants entering Ireland, stipulating that such individuals must have their paperwork in order and contribute to the state through the payment of taxes.

Hutch suggested that those arriving from nations such as China, Brazil, and Italy are welcome provided they bring their skills and professional tools to the workforce. However, this stance has been met with widespread skepticism and irony, given that Hutch himself is currently embroiled in a significant legal struggle with the Criminal Assets Bureau, commonly referred to as CAB.

The agency is pursuing him for an alleged sum of 800,000 Euros in unpaid taxes spanning the period from 2006 to 2010. While Hutch is currently challenging this finding through the Tax Appeals Commission, the possibility of the matter escalating to the High Court remains high should the initial appeal fail. The duality of Hutch's rhetoric has not gone unnoticed by his political opponents.

Earlier this month, the 62-year-old candidate took a much harsher tone, suggesting that illegal immigrants who were essentially mooching their way into the country should be interned at the Curragh. He specifically differentiated between genuine workers and those from certain regions, such as Somalia, whom he suggested should be excluded or detained.

These comments have drawn sharp criticism from rival candidates, including Janet Horner of the Green Party, who remarked that Hutch's approach to immigration is ripped directly from the Donald Trump playbook. By framing the issue around economic contribution and legality, Hutch attempts to align himself with a specific brand of populism, yet his own history of financial disputes with the state complicates his narrative of civic duty and tax compliance.

Financial scrutiny has been a constant theme in the life of The Monk. Much of his wealth was accumulated through strategic property investments on Buckingham Street in Dublin. His history with the CAB is long and complex, dating back to a notorious settlement in the year 2000 involving a 1.2 million pound tax bill.

At that time, the settlement was linked to a 300,000 pound bank account in Newry, following allegations that he had masterminded high-profile heists including the Marino Mart robbery and the Brinks Allied raids, although these specific claims remained unproven. Hutch managed to sell properties on Buckingham Street at a substantial profit, allowing him to repay the CAB while retaining roughly 450,000 pounds for himself.

When adjusted for modern inflation, that profit would be valued at well over 1.2 million Euros today, illustrating the scale of the fortune he has managed to maintain despite lifelong legal pressure. Beyond the tax disputes in Ireland, Hutch continues to face daunting legal challenges on an international scale. He spends a considerable amount of time on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, where he is under investigation for his alleged role as the leader of a sophisticated money laundering organization.

In a recent development, Spanish authorities returned a 100,000 Euro payment that Hutch had made to secure bail from Tachiche Prison in late 2024. This refund was granted after Hutch provided the necessary documentation to prove his intent to return for future court proceedings and his desire to participate in the Irish election.

However, the return of the funds does not signal the end of the investigation, as Spanish prosecutors continue to build their case against him. Closer to home, the legal pressure on the gangland figure remains intense. The Director of Public Prosecutions is currently reviewing a file submitted by the gardai over two years ago to determine if Hutch should be charged with directing a criminal organization.

This potential charge would represent a significant escalation in the state's efforts to hold him accountable for his alleged influence over organized crime. As he pivots toward a political career, Hutch finds himself at a crossroads where his public declarations about law, order, and tax contributions clash violently with a lifetime of criminal allegations and ongoing litigation across two different European jurisdictions.

The outcome of both his electoral bid and his various legal battles will likely serve as a litmus test for the intersection of crime, politics, and public perception in modern Dublin





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