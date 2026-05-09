Gerry Hutch Supports Internment Camps for Undocumented Migrants

Gerry Hutch, a notorious gangland figure, has sparked controversy with his comments suggesting that the Government should close the borders and intern undocumented migrants. His views are in stark contrast to those of Declan Greene, Minister for Justice, who has proposed removing the automatic right of citizenship for children born in Ireland to non-Irish parents.

Gerry Hutch , a member of a super-cartel that controls a significant portion of the European cocaine market, and who was arrested in Dubai last month on organized crime charges , made controversial statements during an interview with an independent councillor.

He suggested that the Government should close the borders and deport undocumented migrants, and that those who are in the country illegally should be 'interned'. Hutch made these remarks in a boxing ring at Corinthians Boxing Club in the north inner city





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Gerry Hutch Super-Cartel European Cocaine Market Dubai Organized Crime Charges Hutch Gang Territorial Rivalry Independent Councillor Ballymun-Finglas Government Should Close The Borders Deport Undocumented Migrants Interned Corinthians Boxing Club Immigrant Right Anti-Immigrant Anti-Racists Supreme Court US Donald Trump 14Th Amendment Ipsa Centres Native Irish Population Money Laundering Investigation Lanzarote

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