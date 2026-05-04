Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch Calls for Illegal Immigrants to be Interned in the Curragh

Gangster Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has sparked controversy by suggesting illegal immigrants should be detained in the Curragh Camp, while also discussing the cost of living crisis and support for those with special needs.

Gerry Hutch , known as ‘ The Monk ’, has publicly suggested that individuals entering the country illegally should be detained in the Curragh Camp, a former military installation.

The controversial statement was made during an interview conducted on Sunday with Independent Dublin City Councillor Gavin Pepper at the Corinthians Boxing Club in Dublin. Hutch differentiated between those he considers genuine immigrants and those he labels as illegal, stating his acceptance of individuals who contribute to the workforce, famously stating they should ‘bring their toolbox to work’.

He expressed concern over the influx of individuals he believes are exploiting the Irish social welfare system, claiming they are entering the country through the UK and France, drawn by perceived benefits. He argued that these individuals should be held in a controlled environment – the Curragh Camp – where they would be provided with basic necessities but without financial assistance or housing. This proposal has sparked immediate debate regarding immigration policy and the treatment of asylum seekers.

Hutch’s comments extended beyond immigration, touching upon the cost of living crisis and the provision of resources for individuals with special needs. He advocated for increased funding for Special Needs Assistants, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation as disgraceful. He highlighted the Corinthians Boxing Club’s inclusive policy, offering free training to children with special needs, emphasizing a supportive environment where they can participate without pressure to compete.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by parents of children with special needs, expressing empathy for their difficulties. Furthermore, Hutch voiced his political preferences, advising against voting for the Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael parties, while remaining open to supporting other candidates. The interview, which covered a broad range of social and political issues, was shared on Hutch’s official TikTok account, accompanied by a message thanking Councillor Pepper for the opportunity and asserting his commitment to providing honest answers.

The timing of the interview is notable, coinciding with the upcoming Dublin Central by-election scheduled for May 22nd, raising questions about potential political motivations. The interview itself was characterized by Hutch’s direct and often blunt manner of speaking. He presented his views on immigration as a pragmatic solution to what he perceives as a growing problem of illegal immigration and welfare dependency.

His suggestion of internment, however, has drawn criticism from human rights advocates and political opponents, who argue it is a draconian and inhumane approach. The distinction he draws between ‘genuine’ immigrants and those he deems illegal is also problematic, potentially fueling xenophobia and discrimination. The Monk’s comments regarding the cost of living crisis and support for individuals with special needs, while seemingly positive, are overshadowed by the controversial nature of his immigration stance.

The use of social media, specifically TikTok, to disseminate these views is a deliberate strategy to reach a wider audience and bypass traditional media channels. The Dublin Central by-election provides a platform for these views to gain traction, potentially influencing voter behavior and shaping the political discourse surrounding immigration and social welfare. The interview has quickly become a focal point of discussion, prompting widespread reaction and debate across Ireland





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Gerry Hutch The Monk Immigration Ireland Curragh Illegal Immigrants Dublin Politics Cost Of Living Special Needs Tiktok By-Election

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