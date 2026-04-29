Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Celebrated Kinahan's Arrest in Lanzarote Pub

Gerry Hutch reportedly celebrated the arrest of Daniel Kinahan in a Lanzarote pub, despite facing his own legal challenges related to a money laundering investigation in Spain. The news comes as Kinahan awaits potential extradition to Ireland to face charges related to leading a major criminal cartel.

The arrest of Daniel Kinahan , a key figure in a notorious criminal organization, was reportedly met with celebration by Gerry Hutch , known as 'The Monk', in a pub on the island of Lanzarote .

Hutch, a 63-year-old independent candidate in an upcoming Dublin by-election, was seen enjoying himself at Paddy’s Point in Puerto del Carmen on the night of Kinahan’s arrest in Dubai. This location is particularly significant as it is just a short distance from Mulligan's Pub, where a hit team linked to Kinahan attempted to murder Hutch in December 2015. Hutch survived that attack unscathed.

While Kinahan found himself incarcerated in Dubai’s Central Prison awaiting potential extradition to Ireland, facing charges related to leading a €1.5 billion drug and crime cartel, Hutch was reportedly celebrating into the early hours. Irish authorities have submitted an extradition request to the United Arab Emirates, seeking Kinahan’s return to Dublin to face prosecution, with the Director of Public Prosecutions directing charges related to orchestrating the criminal enterprise – an offense carrying a potential life sentence.

Kinahan is anticipated to be back in Ireland within weeks. However, Hutch’s own legal situation remains complex. Despite being acquitted in April 2023 of involvement in the 2016 murder of David Byrne, a Kinahan associate, following nearly two years in custody, he is currently subject to a money laundering investigation in Spain. Spanish authorities have frozen Hutch’s property assets in Lanzarote as part of this ongoing probe.

Hutch and his son, Jason, were arrested in connection with the investigation in 2024, though neither has been formally charged. Jason Hutch, 37, was recently arrested on Lanzarote based on an Irish extradition request, with paperwork reportedly referencing money laundering allegations. Spanish authorities have also suggested Jason played a significant role within the Hutch gang, a claim Gerry Hutch vehemently denies, attributing it to an attempt to discredit his son due to his own political candidacy.

Hutch maintains his son’s innocence and believes he is being unfairly targeted. The frozen assets include three properties owned by Gerry Hutch, preventing their sale until the investigation concludes. Hutch expressed confidence in his eventual exoneration, stating he expects to be cleared of any wrongdoing. He also playfully suggested that if elected to the Dáil (Irish Parliament), he might become the wealthiest TD (member of parliament), potentially surpassing even Kerry Independent Michael Healy-Rae in terms of assets.

This situation unfolds as Hutch actively campaigns in the Dublin central by-election, vying for the seat previously held by Paschal Donohoe. He narrowly missed securing a seat in the November 2024 general election and acknowledges the by-election presents a different set of challenges. He anticipates drawing support from voters disillusioned with the established political order, particularly those who might otherwise vote for Sinn Féin.

Hutch expressed a willingness to embrace the potentially mundane aspects of parliamentary life, contrasting it favorably with his time spent in prison. He also pledged to relocate to Ireland full-time if elected, abandoning his frequent stays in Lanzarote. The Special Criminal Court previously indicated evidence suggesting Hutch was the leader of the Hutch crime gang. His candidacy has undoubtedly injected a controversial element into the by-election, raising questions about the intersection of criminal pasts and political aspirations.

The ongoing legal battles and asset freezes add another layer of complexity to his campaign, while the potential extradition of Daniel Kinahan represents a significant development in the long-running feud between the two criminal organizations





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Gerry Hutch Daniel Kinahan Lanzarote Crime Extradition Ireland Dubai Money Laundering By-Election

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