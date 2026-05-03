Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch Launches Election Campaign Amidst Criminal Investigations

Gangland figure Gerry Hutch has begun his campaign for the Dublin Central bye-election, despite ongoing investigations into alleged criminal activity and his son’s recent arrest in Spain. The move has sparked controversy and raised questions about his suitability for public office.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has officially launched his campaign for the upcoming Dublin Central bye-election, signaling a controversial return to the political arena. The 62-year-old, recently returned from Lanzarote and whose son Jason is currently facing extradition from Spain on suspicion of money laundering , held a public event at the Corinthians Boxing Club, a familiar location from his past.

This move comes after Hutch narrowly missed securing a seat in the November 2024 general election for the same constituency. The event, described as a “community open day” with “tea and biscuits,” served as a soft launch for his campaign, with Hutch urging attendees to register to vote and posing for photographs in a boxing ring, reiterating his desire to represent Dublin Central in Dáil Éireann.

However, Hutch’s political ambitions are shadowed by ongoing legal scrutiny. A file remains with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding potential charges of directing a criminal organisation, almost three years after Gardaí recommended prosecution. This decision is pending despite existing charges related to the case and the recent arrest of his son, Jason, in Spain. Spanish authorities have also frozen three properties linked to Gerry Hutch as part of a money laundering investigation.

The Spanish investigation alleges that Hutch was the leader of a money laundering operation involving nine individuals, a claim he vehemently denies. He acknowledges owning multiple properties but refuses to disclose his wealth unless elected to the Dáil. A raid on his Clontarf home in North Dublin resulted in the seizure of laptops, phones, and other devices, but Hutch maintains his innocence, dismissing the investigation as having “nothing to do with me.

” Simultaneously, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is pursuing Hutch for approximately €800,000 in unpaid taxes spanning from 2006 to 2010. Hutch’s reactions to questions about his alleged leadership of a crime gang have been defensive and dismissive, repeatedly stating he was “never in a crime gang. ” He referenced a previous court ruling where he was described as the leader of a family, suggesting that was the extent of his leadership role.

However, the judge in his Regency Hotel murder trial, Ms Justice Tara Burns, explicitly stated in her summary that the evidence suggested Hutch was likely in control of the weapons used in the shooting and, in a separate ruling, identified him as the 'figurehead' and 'patriarchal figure' of the Hutch organised crime group, asserting that nothing was carried out by the group without his approval. The backdrop to Hutch’s political campaign is the infamous Regency Hotel shooting, where David Byrne, a Kinahan cartel associate, was murdered in February 2016.

Hutch was acquitted of Byrne’s murder in April 2023, but the judge’s findings regarding his likely control of the weapons and his central role within the Hutch organised crime group continue to fuel controversy. The case highlights the complex intersection of crime, politics, and family dynamics in Dublin’s underworld. Hutch’s attempt to re-enter public life as a political candidate is therefore met with significant skepticism and scrutiny, given his past associations and the ongoing investigations.

His campaign strategy appears to focus on community engagement and portraying himself as a local representative, but the shadow of his criminal past and the unresolved legal issues loom large over his ambitions. The upcoming bye-election promises to be a highly contested and closely watched event, with Hutch’s candidacy adding a unique and controversial dimension to the political landscape





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Gerry Hutch Dublin Central Bye-Election Organised Crime Money Laundering Regency Hotel Shooting

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