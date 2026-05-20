Gibson-Park and Lucu's Showdown in Champions Cup Final

The 2026 Champions Cup final will be decided by the clash between Jamison Gibson-Park and Maxime Lucu, two scrum-halves with contrasting styles but equally impressive skillsets.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Maxime Lucu will be the most important match-up on the field in Bilbao this Saturday. Both Leinster and Bordeaux have powerhouse, capable forwards and strong set-pieces, both teams look to hog possession within 15 metres of the try-line; certainly, both packs believe they can hunt down scores.

While at the same time both have have back-lines stuffed with internationals, Leinster's cadre are Six Nations regulars, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Matthieu Jalibert are among the competitions top scorers. Signs on, the key to the 2026 Champions Cup final will rest with the decision-making - albeit contrasting in style - scrum-halves.

Rarely have two nines in a top final had such power in power in front and electricity behind them, the one that does better in deciding whether to keep the ball tight or spotting when it's time to release the wider players, will decide the tie. There is Gibson-Park and his skillset, the master of the blindside switch, the jet-propelled skip-pass that creates numbers out the back.

And Lucu, the tough-as-nails groundbreaker, a ninth forward at times and who's first few metres have transformed his out-half Jalibert into such a threat. But in the white-heat of the game, swirling movement, blood up, this contest will decided by the split-second quicksilver thinking of these two. Says Gibson-Park of his opposite number Lucu: 'He is a pretty special player, a great footballer, I think he's proper rock star over there in Bordeaux, and rightly so.

' One of the lads was just telling me he has signed a four-year deal or something, a 33 year old, so hats off to a man, what a legend. He does a bit of everything. He can pop up in all sorts of different positions but a lot of those French guys are like that; that's how they kind of come through playing when they're younger.

He's a special player, that's a challenge for us to try and hold him on the weekend. He's does a bunch of work for them on defence, kicks the ball unbelievably well, great threat on attack, so yeah, he's pretty much the full package, and yeah, certainly a bit of a talisman for them.

Both Gibson-Park (2018) and Lucu (2025) have won Champions Cup medals and while the former missed out on the 2019 final, he brings the experience of playing in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 deciders.

'The past is the past,' he says of three-point, one-point and extra-time defeats. 'We have to be rid of that, you just have to go out there and attack the game and hopefully it puts us on the right side of the result. Because ultimately it’s the process, and one that I think we’ve done pretty well up until now, so we’ll be looking forward to it, for sure.

Bordeaux will start the game as bookies' favourites but JGP points to a specific Leinster trait as a potential match winner. They (Bordeaux) just have some unbelievable footballers whereas here in Ireland you probably think about, not that they’re not a team, but we have a pretty big focus on our team game and that kind of thing. But some of those lads, when they get the ball in their hands, they’re working magic, and it’s pretty awesome to watch.

They’ve got a certain number of French internationals, but as well as that, they’ve got Salesi Rayasi, a Fijian boy who played for the Hurricanes and stuff, who’s a pretty impressive athlete, and big Ben Tameifuna off the bench. But Leinster have also shown they have individuals who make good decisions.

Yeah, exactly, we’re pretty lucky here to have a pretty awesome coaching group that watches so much footage of the Bordeaux team and they have a pretty good understanding of how they want to play, these kinds of things. But French teams are pretty tough, hard to stop on their day, so definitely it’ll be hard for us, but we’re excited for the challenge.

And like you say, be rid of the last number of games we’ve been to, and just attack this one. Leinster have been impressive through the last few weeks, have an almost fully fit squad with players timing returns from injury, the mood is positive, there is a feeling there is a big performance waiting to break out. I suppose part of that is just doing your best to stay present.

I think maybe something we’ve struggled with in the past, getting too caught up in the occasion or whatever. But I think we’ve had enough shots at it now to understand what the week looks like, that kind of thing so you can just build into it. Ultimately, it’s a game of footy and it’s cup rugby footy, so particularly when you’re up against the likes of Bordeaux, you’ve got to go out there and give it a crack.

We’re doing our best to do that on the weekend, for sure





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