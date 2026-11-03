Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder Past Cavaliers in NBA Monday Action

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 43 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112, halting a losing streak during a busy NBA Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 43 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder halted their two-game losing streak with a battling 117-112 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Oklahoma City had been rocked after suffering a slew of injuries followed by back-to-back 20-point defeats heading into Monday's showdown with last season's Eastern Conference finalists. But a sublime performance from two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder to a morale-boosting win at Cleveland's Rocket Arena. Gilgeous-Alexander's points haul came from 14-of-35 shooting from the field with four three-pointers and eight assists.

Thunder Overcome Injury Crisis with Victory

Oklahoma City, missing three starters in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, were also boosted by 20 points from Ajay Mitchell and 12 from Kenrich Williams. Cleveland's points were spread through the line-up with seven players reaching double figures, including Donovan Mitchell and Meleek Thomas with 17 points apiece. "You never know what the future has in store for you, and all you can do is play the cards you're dealt, that's what we try to do," Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Thunder's response to their injury crisis. "Whatever the game needs, we try to play to the best of our ability and come out with a W (win). And tonight we did that."

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Oklahoma City Moves To 4-2 Record

Oklahoma City's victory, which lifts the Thunder to 4-2, launched a packed slate of Monday fixtures across the NBA as the league prepares to take a rest day on Tuesday due to the US mid-term elections. The league's last unbeaten record fell as the Memphis Grizzlies were upset 135-134 at home by the New Orleans Pelicans. Ty Jerome sparked a thrilling late fightback for Memphis with 15 points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, but the Grizzlies rally fell just short.

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Philadelphia 76ers Maintain Eastern Lead

The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 7-1 to stay on top of the Eastern Conference with a 126-107 defeat of the Chicago Bulls. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 25 to guide the Sixers to a fourth consecutive win. V.J. Edgecombe scored 21 points and LeBron James and Joel Embiid added 15 points each. James stole the show in an incident during the third quarter, taking a sip of a courtside fan's cup of wine after landing in the seats. "I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right," James joked.

Houston Rockets And Knicks Secure Wins

The Houston Rockets improved to 7-1 with a 109-93 wire-to-wire defeat of the Boston Celtics. Alperen Sengun led the Houston scoring with 26 points, with Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson each adding 14 points. The San Antonio Spurs moved to 5-2 with a 119-97 victory over the Utah Jazz. The reigning NBA champion New York Knicks improved to 3-4 with a 103-90 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Landry Shamet led the Knicks scoring with 22 points off the bench while Jalen Brunson added 19 points, including four three-pointers. Cade Cunningham's 33-point display helped the Detroit Pistons move to 6-1 with a 124-91 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. The Washington Wizards pulled clear of the Orlando Magic 103-94 on the road. The Atlanta Hawks are at 4-4 after a 108-104 defeat of the Indiana Pacers.