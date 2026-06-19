Giorgia Meloni Denies Begging Trump for Photo as Diplomatic Row Escalates

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that she begged for a photo at the G7 summit, calling his remarks "completely made up" and criticizing his deference to adversaries over allies. The row has led Italy to cancel a foreign minister's US trip and sparked broad condemnation from Italian officials, marking a sharp deterioration in US-Italy relations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly denied fabricating a story about her after US President Donald Trump told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photograph with her at the recent G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Meloni said she was "astonished" by Trump's comments, which she called "completely made up.

" She also criticized Trump for showing far greater deference to the enemies of the West than to established allies. In response to Trump's remarks, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of a planned visit to the US next week, stating on X that the "serious and offensive words" of the US president offend the whole of Italy.

Giovanbattista Fazzolari, an undersecretary to the prime minister's office, also condemned Trump, saying it was unclear whether his actions were driven by intent or ineptitude but that he was wrecking historic US-Europe relations and making the United States unpopular across Europe. The incident marks a sharp deterioration in ties between the two right-wing leaders, coming just days after signs at the G7 summit suggested they had steadied a previously strained relationship following tensions this year over the war on Iran.

Video from the summit showed Meloni and Trump deep in conversation, sitting side-by-side on a small sofa, but Trump later suggested he had merely indulged Meloni by talking to her. According to La7 TV channel, Trump said, "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.

" He also reportedly told the journalist, "She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her.

" Meloni's response emphasized that neither she nor Italy ever beg, and she expressed disappointment that Trump does not show the same determination with the West's enemies, whose leaders he treats with greater indulgence. Meloni, once a vocal supporter of Trump and the only European leader to attend his 2025 inauguration, had earlier this year criticized him for lashing out at Pope Leo over the Iran conflict, prompting Trump to accuse her of lacking courage.

The latest exchange underscores a significant rift between two leaders who had previously aligned on many right-wing policies





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