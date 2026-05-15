Girl's psychological assessment not carried out for alleged assault of Scarlett Faulkner

The accused girl is charged with assault causing serious harm to Scarlett Faulkner at R494 Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21 last. Seven weeks after a judge's order for a psychological assessment, it has not been completed.

A judge's order for a girl to be psychologically assessed in connection with the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner has not been carried out seven weeks after the order was made.

The 16-year-old accused is charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner at R494 Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21 last. The accused girl appeared in Nenagh District Court via a video-link accompanied by 'care staff' from a youth detention centre. Sergeant Adrian Whelan, Nenagh Garda Station, stated that a Garda investigation file in respect to the girl's alleged involvement in the assault on Faulkner had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)





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Judge's Order Psychological Assessment Fatal Assault Scarlett Faulkner Assault Causing Serious Harm Birdhill Co Tipperary Nenagh District Court Escorted By Care Staff Garda Investigation File Director Of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

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